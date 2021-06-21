South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen clinches spot at Olympics

In his first game back from the birth of his daughter, X's shortstop Nate Samson had two hits, including a third-inning home run, and this fifth-inning single against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

EUGENE, Ore.-- Former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen is headed to the Olympics.

Nilsen, a three-time NCAA champion for the Coyotes, clinched his spot in Tokyo on Monday with a perfect competition, and a winning height of 19-4 1/4. Nilsen cleared six bars on his first attempt, good for a first place finish.

With his showing, Nilsen also earned the U.S. Championships gold medal.

Before graduating from USD in 2020, Nilsen was a seven time All-American, never finishing below third place at the NCAA Championships. He is currently the number five ranked pole vaulter in the world, after vaulting a height of 19-4 3/4 at the USATF Golden Games back in May.

His personal best is the NCAA Meet record height of 19-6 1/4, which he achieved in 2019 at the NCAA Championships.

While this will be Nilsen's first time at the Olympics, he previously represented the U.S. at the 2017 IAAF World Championships, and won the gold medal in 2019 at the Pan American Games.

Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot will also be represented the U.S. in the pole vault in Tokyo, with Nilsen and Lightfoot both hailing from the Kansas City area.

Six USD athletes are competing at the Olympic Trials. Hammer thrower Lara Boman, pole vaulter Emily Grove, and discus thrower Ben Hammer will all compete on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0