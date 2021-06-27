South Dakota high jumper Zack Anderson places sixth at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore.-South Dakota high jumper Zack Anderson took sixth place on Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field, and was one of just six men to clear 7-foot-3 inches.

Anderson, one of seven collegiate athletes competing in the finals, made three attempts to clear 7-4 1/4, but couldn't clear the height. Among college athletes, Anderson finished third behind LSU high jumper JuVaughn Harrison and Darryl Sullivan of Tennessee.

Anderson finished his college career having qualified for four NCAA Championships. The fifth-year senior was also an eight-time Summit League champion, with seven high jump and one long jump titles.

Anderson set the USD program high jump record earlier this season when he cleared 7-5.

Six USD athletes qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials this season, and four international South Dakota athletes competed at national championship events. Last week, USD alum Chris Nilsen qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the pole vault.

Harrison, Sullivan, and Shelby McEwan of the University of Alabama took were the top three finishers in Sunday finals, and all three qualified for next month's Olympic Games.

