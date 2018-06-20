VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota seniors Shanice Cannigan and Gawain Williams along with sophomore Chris Nilsen have each been voted The Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year by the league’s head coaches.
Nilsen repeats as the Summit League’s Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year. Nilsen brought home the gold in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, vaulting 19 feet, 1 ½ inches to break a 22-year old NCAA Championships meet record.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Nilsen also broke his own Summit League Championships meet record by nearly a foot after clearing 19-0 ¼. He broke the 19-foot barrier at four meets during the season, vaulting a personal-best 19-2 ¾ at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays for the top height in the United States this season.
Nilsen was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and is a semifinalist for The Bowerman.
Cannigan earns the Summit League Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year for the first time, winning the Summit’s award for the indoor season back in March.
Cannigan was voted the Summit League’s Most Outstanding Championship Performer after sweeping the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles at the Summit League Championships. She broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles at the Summit meet, clocked in 13.43 seconds.
The native of Lucea, Jamaica, totaled more points than any other athlete at the league meet with 27.5 points across five events. She also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 100 hurdles and becomes the second Coyote in program history to earn this award, joining Alexa Duling (2012).
Williams garners his first Summit League Men’s Outdoor Track of the Year award. He becomes the third Coyote to earn the award since USD joined the Summit in 2012.
Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Williams made history at the 2018 Summit League Championships when he became the first athlete to win four league titles in the 100 meters. He is the fourth male in Summit history to win four titles in any single event, completing the feat by tying his personal best of 10.26 with the victory.
Williams also garnered All-Summit honors with runner-up finishes in the 200 and the 4x100 victory. He anchored the three fastest 4x100 relays in school history over the past three seasons, including the school record of 40.13 from 2017.
Successes of the 2018 outdoor track and field season include a Summit League championship for USD’s women, Nilsen’s NCAA championship in the pole vault and a program-best six qualifiers for the NCAA Championship meet.