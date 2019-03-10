BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Three Coyotes earned second-team All-America honors on Saturday inside the Birmingham CrossPlex at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Junior Helen Falda tied for 10th place in the pole vault with a jump of 13 feet, 7 ¾ inches. She earns her fourth career All-America award.
Junior Zack Anderson cleared 7-0 ½ for 13th place in the high jump. He earns All-America honors for the second time, continuing the momentum from last year’s outdoor meet.
Earning her first career All-America honor was senior Lara Boman in the weight throw. She finished 15th with a throw of 65-4. Boman qualified for her first NCAA Championships last spring in the hammer throw.
On Friday, junior Chris Nilsen repeated as the NCAA runner-up in the men’s pole vault. It was his fifth career All-America honor, with all five performances finishing in the top-three.
South Dakota qualified a record four student-athletes to the NCAA Indoor Championships this year.
The Coyotes begin the outdoor season next weekend, March 15-16, at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic in California.