FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—South Dakota senior Kimmy Peterson vaulted an indoor best 13 feet, 8 ½ inches, to win the women’s pole vault at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.
Peterson’s height moves her to 24th in the nation this season. She’s also ranked fifth on USD’s all-time indoor charts.
Competing in the women’s invitational pole vault, junior Helen Falda tied for sixth place with a jump of 13-6 ½.
The invitational field included top collegians and professionals, including USD alumna Emily Grove. Grove won the invitational event with a jump of 14-10 ¼.
Junior Zack Anderson took eighth in the men’s invitational high jump with a leap of 6-11 ½. It marks the first time this season Anderson has not eclipsed the seven-foot barrier.
South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen was the top collegian in the men’s invitational pole vault on Friday night at the Tyson Indoor Track.
Consistency has been key for Nilsen, who matched his season-best of 18 feet, 8 ¾ inches, for the third-straight week. Nilsen finished runner-up overall in the competition to professional vaulter Andrew Irwin, an Arkansas alum, vaulting in front of his home crowd. Nilsen topped five men ranked in the NCAA’s top-10 this season.
Senior Joe Reagan impressed in the men’s long jump with a leap of 24-0 ¼. The mark is two inches shy of his personal best. Reagan also clocked 6.97 seconds for 60 meters on Friday.
In the non-invitational section of the men’s pole vault, freshman Sean McClellan took eighth with a vault of 16-0.
Junior Samara Spencer finished 10th in the women’s invitational long jump, reaching a distance of 18-1 ½. She also clocked 7.74 seconds for the 60 meters.