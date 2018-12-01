BROOKINGS, S.D. | South Dakota’s Zack Anderson, Samara Spencer and Lara Boman each broke school records in the season-opening indoor track meet at Friday night’s SDSU Open inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Anderson leaped 7 feet, 1 ½ inches to win the high jump and tie a 28-year-old school record held by Kyle Collins (1990). Anderson cleared an inch higher than his previous indoor best from last year. The mark is also a quarter-inch shy of Anderson’s all-time personal outdoor best from last season.
Spencer broke the school record in the 60-meter dash, timed in 7.54 seconds to break her personal best by .02 seconds and surpassed Analisa Huschle’s school record of 7.55 from 2012. Spencer also won the long jump (19-8 ¼).
Boman launched the weight throw 66-6 ½ to break her own school record by three feet.
Eldon Warner, named the Summit League Cross Country Athlete of the Year, kicked off the indoor season with a win in the 3,000 (8:39.88). Wins for the Coyote men also came from Jacob Simmons in the 1,000 (3:05.20), Landon Kemp in the pole vault (13-3 ½) and Chris Nilsen in the pole vault (17-0 ¾).
Megan Billington won the 3,000 for the Coyotes, clocked in 10:02.07. Danielle Thompson won the 400 in 57.96, her indoor-best.
Wayne State throwers Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup reached NCAA provisional marks in the weight throw, also at the SDSU Holiday Open.
Kalkowski recorded a top throw of 63-1/4 to place fourth overall. Kaup also reached a provisional mark in the event with an 11th-place 57-10 ¼.
Wayne State’s women were paced by Jordyn Pester, a freshman from Charter Oak, Iowa, who took fourth in the 400 (58.78).