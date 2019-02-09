BROOKINGS, S.D.— Friday, South Dakota’s women’s track team captured the distance medley relay at the SDSU Classic with a clocking of 11 minutes, 43.23 seconds, inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex while Senior Eldon Warner added a win in the men’s 3,000 meters.
The medley consisted of senior Madeline Huglen on the opening 1,200 meters, freshman Haley Arens racing the 400 meters, sophomore Macy Heinz carried the stick for the 800-meter leg and senior Megan Billington anchored the relay for 1,600 meters. The quartet clocked the second-fastest time in program history, two seconds off the school record from 2008.
Warner clocked 8:18.53 to capture the 3,000 meters in the nightcap. Warner holds USD’s school record in the event with a time of 8:09.20, which he set last season.
Senior Karina Dufoe finished runner-up in the women’s 200 meters with a clocking of 25.06 seconds.
Friday night’s action primarily consisted of preliminaries and limited field event sections. Northwestern’s Anna Heusinkveld advanced to the semifinals in the 60 meters while Justus Adams also advanced to the semifinals in the 60 hurdles.
Men’s distance medley relays from Dordt and Northwestern were first and third, respectively. Dordt’s men were clocked in 10:12.37 while the Red Raiders were timed in 10:16.16.
Rebekah Muilenberg of Northwestern met the NAIA provisional mark in the 600, clocked in an 11th-place 1:37.49.
Dordt’s Jenna Bremer won the women’s weight throw (46-10 ¾). Teammate Sarah DeHaan was sixth n the high jump (5-3 ¾).