WATCH NOW: South Dakota jumper Zack Anderson keeps Olympics dream alive

“It’s cool. I love going to tracks and seeing my name on stuff,” Anderson said. “It means I went there, put it out there on the track and competed. I ended up on top, so I’m happy with that. I love it.”

With records falling near every week, life is good right now for Anderson. But things haven’t always gone this well for him. In fact, it all could’ve been taken away in an instant.

His junior year of high school, Anderson suffered a series of injuries that kept him sidelined for awhile. The first occurred at the beginning of his junior year, when he ran into a wall while playing basketball, and broke his leg. This caused him to miss that year of football, which he describes as the first time that he had experienced “real sports heartbreak.”

But that was just the beginning. Several months later, on the night of the NCAA basketball championship as Anderson recalls, he and several friends were involved in a rollover car accident, which injured Anderson’s back.

It didn’t take too long for him to bounce back from that scary incident, however. Though he could tell that the pain from the injury was limiting some of his jumps, Anderson was back at state just a few months later, setting yet another PR in the high jump.