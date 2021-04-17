WATCH NOW: South Dakota jumper Zack Anderson keeps Olympics dream alive

SIOUX CITY — From a small town in South Dakota to the Olympics? It’s a possibility for Zack Anderson.
Last week, the University of South Dakota redshirt senior high jumper leapt to a height of 7 feet, 5 inches, setting a new personal and program record, while tying him for the national lead.
The mark earned him the honor of Summit League Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, and also qualified him for the Olympic Trials.
For a kid who grew up in the small town of Parker, S.D., the chance to go to the Olympic Trials is a special accomplishment.
“That is huge,” Anderson said. “I would not even dream it in 100 years. You are just constantly thinking about like your goals, and then eventually it got up to that point where I was at a 2.24 (meters) PR, just right off the Olympic Trials. Even though you don’t want to think about it, it’s good to mentalize it, and know that it is something that you can get, and should get. Making that was huge, and it's something I’ll look forward to after NCAA’s is done. I can’t wait.”
Anderson also reached another important mark on Friday at the Sioux City Relays. He finished the night with a jump of 7-0 1/4, a new meet record. He might have bigger meets in his future, but it's always fun to see your name atop a track's all-time leaderboard.
“It’s cool. I love going to tracks and seeing my name on stuff,” Anderson said. “It means I went there, put it out there on the track and competed. I ended up on top, so I’m happy with that. I love it.”
With records falling near every week, life is good right now for Anderson. But things haven’t always gone this well for him. In fact, it all could’ve been taken away in an instant.
His junior year of high school, Anderson suffered a series of injuries that kept him sidelined for awhile. The first occurred at the beginning of his junior year, when he ran into a wall while playing basketball, and broke his leg. This caused him to miss that year of football, which he describes as the first time that he had experienced “real sports heartbreak.”
But that was just the beginning. Several months later, on the night of the NCAA basketball championship as Anderson recalls, he and several friends were involved in a rollover car accident, which injured Anderson’s back.
It didn’t take too long for him to bounce back from that scary incident, however. Though he could tell that the pain from the injury was limiting some of his jumps, Anderson was back at state just a few months later, setting yet another PR in the high jump.
“I wouldn’t say I felt strong at the end of it, necessarily, but I was dealing with it,” Anderson said. “It was probably about four or five months before I felt like I was back in my body.”
The next year, Anderson capped off his decorated high school career by setting a Parker High School and South Dakota Class B record with a jump of 7-0 feet, becoming the sixth-ever South Dakota high school athlete to clear that mark, and the first in 24 years.
Anderson also won state titles in the long jump and triple jump his senior year. After graduating, he joined the team at South Dakota, just down the road from his hometown.
“I’m so happy with the choice of going to South Dakota,” Anderson said. “Running and competing for a school that is 40 minutes from my house growing up, it means a lot. 1000 people in that town, and I graduated with about 21 people. I’m just happy with where I am at.”
Anderson came back this year after last season was canceled due to COVID-19, and USD head coach Lucky Huber is very glad he did. Along with his awe-inspiring jumps, Anderson is a valuable leader for the Coyotes’ jumpers.
When it isn’t his turn, Anderson can always be seen clapping his hands, encouraging and cheering on his teammates.
“He does a really good job with this whole group of leading,” Huber said. “He is a great leader of the team. So it’s fun to see him have that success, and you are just hoping that they can keep building on it.”
Currently, the USD high jump squad is ranked No. 1 in the country by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
After watching Anderson set so many records, and put himself in position to possibly compete at the Tokyo Olympics, Huber has learned to never put a ceiling on what his athletes can accomplish.
“It’s what coaching track at South Dakota is all about,” Huber said. “That is what the Division I experience has been about, is the idea of kids that come in, work hard, and get a lot of opportunities.”
Anderson has a pretty bright future ahead of him on the track, and might compete in some pretty big venues if he continues to excel.
He has other things to attend to first. Next week is the Drake Relays, and after not getting an outdoor season last year, Anderson is eager to get this year into full swing.
He went more than 500 days without an outdoor event. Now, Anderson is back in his element.
“We’ve got a lot of talented guys on the team, and I’m hoping we can bring it together and get my one and last shot at a conference title,” Anderson said. “Track is fun, but there is a big difference between indoor and outdoor track. Outdoor track is real track. I was so excited to be out there, and I’m so excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season to go through, and see where we are at.”