Drake Relays director Blake Boldon hopes for 'thrilling' event with limited fans in the stands

Blake Boldon says he jumped hurdles to accommodate fans for the 2021 Drake Relays.
The director of the track and field event still heard from parents over a lack of tickets for the event that starts Thursday in Des Moines.
"What we are doing is honoring the achievement of Iowa high school athletes in an incredible way, and doing everything in our power to maintain tradition, inspire optimism and host parents," Boldon said.
The Drake Relays are limiting fans to 22 percent capacity, which rounds out to 3,000 fans for the three-day event. The high school events will be held Thursday, while the colleges and universities compete Thursday night and all day Friday. The professional and elite runners compete Saturday.
Additional tickets were made available Wednesday morning through a link, after Boldon and the rest of the Drake University staff got feedback.
Those who bought tickets to the 2020 Relays were able to be the first to receive tickets in 2021; Drake alumni and boosters were next.
There were enough people who bought tickets when it was announced March 18, 2020, that there would be no event, so those fans were able to carry over their tickets into 2021.
According to Boldon, a majority of those ticket holders did in fact roll over their tickets to this year. When the Relays canceled last spring, Boldon had hoped he could host a 15,000-person crowd this time around.
He had hoped that the pandemic would subside so he could pack the stands as full as possible.
The Relays announced a 22 percent capacity earlier this spring, and went forward from there.
“My job 365 days a year is to bring 15,000 people to Drake Stadium in April,” Boldon said. “If I could do my job to that extent, I absolutely would. Everyone else in Iowa can agree, we were hoping it would feel and look just like it always has. That's where a lot of this angst comes from for me personally, but for everyone involved that there's just disappointment that it's not what we want it to be.”
By the time parents came around to buying tickets, the supply was almost exhausted.
“Simply put, we have an event that has sold out for 52 consecutive years at a capacity of 15,000 people or more,” Boldon said. “So what we’re doing is honoring the achievement of Iowa high school athletes in an incredible way, and doing everything in our power to maintain tradition, inspire optimism and host parents.
“I understand the significant milestone this is in a child's life and in a parent's life, having supported this athlete from literally the day they were born to the day of this achievement,” Boldon said. “I understand and can appreciate the significance. It's not a thoughtlessness or carelessness that have led us to this circumstance. What has led us to this circumstance is a global pandemic that remains ongoing.”
For fans who didn’t get tickets, there is the option of watching the Drake Relays on cable and online.
If you’re a Mediacom subscriber, the event will be televised on MC22 statewide and around the region.
For non-Mediacom subscribers, fans can watch on a live stream on runnerspace.com. Saturday’s events, held from 2 to 4 p.m., can be seen on NBC Sports Network.
“It's something we've done on a regular basis, but it's never been something that we were able to provide to live television in Iowa,” Boldon said. “There's a lot of unsettled angst in the world, so maybe not everyone will end up happy with the process, but again, I'm hopeful that everyone's going to be optimistic about the future and understanding that the circumstances changed our ability to offer everything that we have in the past.”
Adjusting on the fly
The Relays began its planning process to separate the high schools and the college/university athletes, mainly due to the NCAA’s testing and COVID-19 protocols.
The NCAA also extended its recruiting dead period, which means college coaches can’t watch and recruit high school athletes compete in-person. The coaches can't have any face-to-face interaction with recruits.
The NCAA instituted that in March 2020, and it kept that rule in place as a safety precaution until May, at the earliest.
“When that was extended, that didn’t register a light bulb in my head at first,” Boldon said earlier this month. “Our director of compliance gave me an interpretation that, essentially, there are no in-person recruiting activities, but no athletic department staff can have any role in conduct, promotion that includes prospective student-athletes. Those are fancy words to say, ‘The director of the Drake Relays can’t be involved with the Drake Relays for high school kids.’”
Boldon can’t be in Drake Stadium at all on Thursday. He’ll have to watch the events just like the fans not in attendance — on the stream.
Boldon will be allowed to be on-campus, and he’ll take in the events from his Des Moines office.
He had to re-shuffle some staff and duties around.
Boldon was OK with adapting to those rules. He had seen other elite track meets around the country — like the Penn Relays and the Texas Relays — cancel the high-school portion of their meets.
Boldon didn’t want that to happen to Drake.
“It’s thrilling that we’re able to provide this opportunity to these students,” Boldon said. “That’s the key to it. I actually think that as a result of the absence of last year and all of this extra energy and angst about the experience this year, they'll be even better, even in the professionals, I know that it will be the case for the elite athletes…and the university division will certainly shine through in its own way.”