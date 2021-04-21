Drake Relays director Blake Boldon hopes for 'thrilling' event with limited fans in the stands

He had hoped that the pandemic would subside so he could pack the stands as full as possible.

The Relays announced a 22 percent capacity earlier this spring, and went forward from there.

“My job 365 days a year is to bring 15,000 people to Drake Stadium in April,” Boldon said. “If I could do my job to that extent, I absolutely would. Everyone else in Iowa can agree, we were hoping it would feel and look just like it always has. That's where a lot of this angst comes from for me personally, but for everyone involved that there's just disappointment that it's not what we want it to be.”

By the time parents came around to buying tickets, the supply was almost exhausted.

“Simply put, we have an event that has sold out for 52 consecutive years at a capacity of 15,000 people or more,” Boldon said. “So what we’re doing is honoring the achievement of Iowa high school athletes in an incredible way, and doing everything in our power to maintain tradition, inspire optimism and host parents.