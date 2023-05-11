LAWTON, Iowa — Ian Blowe took a big step toward his ultimate goal on Thursday.

The Akron-Westfield junior won both the shot put, and discus at Lawton-Bronson High School during the Class 1A District 5 state-qualifying track and field meet.

"I'm pretty confident," Blowe said. "I think I have a chance to be going into both ranked No. 1 at state (in 1A)."

With first place comes an automatic bid to the Class 1A state meet that starts next Thursday in Des Moines on the campus of Drake University. And the Westerners' junior thrower is putting lofty expectations on himself.

"It's been a pretty great season," said Blowe, who won the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 8 ¼ inches and the discus with a toss of 169 feet. "I'll really be working on my form (ahead of state) — a lot of form, working on my finish.

"I can win it. I know I can. It's just that matter of doing it that day."

In his sophomore season, he took third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Last season, he took sixth in both. Despite the wet and soggy conditions, he was the top thrower on Thursday.

"It wasn't the greatest," Blowe said of the weather. "But you can't make excuses. You have to go out and throw the best you can."

But Blowe is one of many going into the state meet with sky-high expectations.

Gehlen Catholic senior Keaten Bonderson has won at state several times over.

But it never gets old.

Bonderson could get the maximum number of tries to get another gold medal at state. He automatically qualified in three events and stands a good chance of qualifying in a fourth.

Bonderson's efforts helped Gehlen take the boys' team title with 142 points. Lawton-Bronson was second (92), and Woodbine (81) was third.

"It wasn't so much about conditioning or anything getting ready for today," Bonderson said. "It was more about the mental preparation, at least for me."

"We take so much pride in winning the team titles," he said. "Especially here at these district meets. This will be three in a row. It's always something we think about at the beginning of the season. (At Gehlen), You're expected to go out for track if you're an athlete."

Bonderson won the 200-meter dash last season, was runner-up in the 100 and took third as part of a Gehlen Catholic sprint medley relay. As a sophomore, he was on a first-place 800 relay and finished in the top five in the 200.

This season, Bonderson is assured he will compete in the 100, 200 and with teammates on the 1,600 relay.

Bonderson closed the meet by running the anchor leg of the winning 1,600 relay to finish with a time of 3 minutes, 28.09 seconds. Chance Kallsen, Ryan Augustine and Ashton Budden ran the first three legs.

While Gehlen stands to get more at-large bids through to state, the Jays also put sophomore hurdler Cole McCarty through to state. He won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.89 seconds.

With a second-place finish in the 800 relay, Bonderson and his teammates won't get an automatic bid to Drake Stadium but stand a good chance at qualifying there with a time of 1:31.81.

Lawton-Bronson took the 1,600 relay with a team of Leighton Olesen, Evan Teager, Domenik Smith and Louden Grimsley and a time of 1:29.24.

Oleson and Grimsley also automatically qualified in the 800 sprint medley with Caleb Garnard and Theo Moseman. That quartet finished the sprint medley in 1:32.59. Those four won the sprint medley at state last spring and were third in the 400 relay.

The same four will represent their school in the 400 relay with a district-winning time of 42.98 seconds. Garnard and Oleson also teamed with Kurtus Palsma and Cowan Jaminet in the shuttle hurdle relay to automatically qualify with a time of 1:03.20.

Moseman, a senior, will also compete at state in the 400. He won a district title in that race on Thursday by finishing in 49.23 seconds, with Gehlen's Chance Kallsen in second (51.07). He finished second in the 400 a season ago.

In the boys' 3,200 relay, West Monona will send Eein McKinley, Johnny Fester, Jayce Lynn and Laken Bellis to state after that group took first place (8:24.21).