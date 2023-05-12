Lawton-Bronson senior Theo Moseman ranks first in the 400 (49.23), with junior Isaiah Johnson of George-Little Rock second just over a second behind.

Akron-Westfield's Ian Blowe enters atop the field in both the shot put and discus. His seed distance in the shot put is 52 feet, 8 ¼ inches while his discus is tops at 169 feet.

MMCRU's Kaden Galles enters sixth in the 3,200, and he also just made the cut in the 1,600.

Lawton-Bronson the top-seeded 400, 800 and sprint medley relays. He'll run with Leighton Olesen, Caleb Garnand and Louden Grimsley in the shorter race. That group ran a time of 42.98 at qualifying.

In the 800 relay, Evan Teager and Domenik Smith will be swapped in for Garnard and Moseman.

Another top-seeded relay comes from Gehlen Catholic, where Chance Kellsen, Ryan Augustine, Ashton Budden and Keaton Bonderson ran a 3:28.09 in the 1,600 relay for the top spot.

West Monona's group of Eein McKinley, Johnny Fester, Jayce Lynn and Laken Ballis head in ranked third in the 3,200 relay.

Newell-Fonda's Carter Sievers has the fourth-best long jump ahead of state at 21-03 ¼.

George-Little Rock's Johnson is one of Class 1A's top sprinters as he heads to Des Moines with the third-best times in the 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.37).

On the girls' side in Class 1A, Newell-Fonda senior Mia Walker takes the top time into the girls' 1A 100 (12.39) and 200 (25.98). Mary Walker checks at second in the 100 and seventh in the 200.

In the 100 high hurdles, Alta-Aurelia junior Allison Watts' time of 15.37 is best in 1A.

Alta-Aurelia sophomore Nora Peterson ranks third in the 1,500 (4:58.52) and fourth in the 800 (2:25.84).

Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead (discus) and Newell-Fonda's Lexi Roberts (shot put) are the area's top-seeded throwers for girls in 1A.

Newell-Fonda also boasts relays that enter third in the 800 relay with Kinzee Hinders, Mia Walker, Isabel Bartek and Mary Walker, and ninth in the 400 relay.

Lawton-Bronson's 800 sprint medley relay of Addison Rubendall, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney and Jolee Mesz ranks first in 1A (1:52.13), and Remsen Saint Mary's carries the fifth-best shuttle hurdle relay into state with Claire Schroeder, Mya Bunkers, Whitney Jansen and Halle Galles.