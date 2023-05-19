DES MOINES -- Louden Grimsley remembers being younger and waiting eagerly to put on the Lawton-Bronson High School varsity boys’ track and field uniform.

And teammate Leighton Olesen dreamed of a day like today.

Grimsley, a sophomore, is now an indispensable part of the program. As is junior Ian Blowe to Akron-Westfield’s team as Blowe followed up Thursday’s state title in the shot put with a championship in the discus.

“I couldn’t wait to get to be in this position,” Grimsley said. “Other schools may be known as football schools or basketball schools or whatever. We want Lawton-Bronson to be a track school.”

Grimsley anchored an Eagles’ 800-meter relay team that not only won a Class 1A state championship in the race at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, but the quartet set a new 1A state meet record with a time of 1 minute, 28.70 seconds in the 800 relay finals.

Gehlen Catholic took fourth in the race with a time of 1:31.63, and Newell-Fonda was eighth (1:32.22).

Olesen led off the Lawton-Bronson record-setting relay group and passed the baton to Theo Moseman and Domenik Smith was on the third leg before Grimsley closed it out as the relay finished more than a second better than their seed time. Lawton-Bronson also put a 400 relay into Saturday’s finals by posting the third-best preliminary time at 42.74.

“It felt great,” Olesen said. “I even cried a little bit. This is something you dream of. Our coaches have really held us to a high standard because they knew we could beat that record. We know what it takes to get it done.”

Newell-Fonda also qualified for the 400 relay finals by taking eighth (44.46).

In the boys’ discus, Blowe faced similar circumstances as Thursday when he took the lead into finals, then dropped back with two throws left before he retook the lead for good.

“Everyone here is the best in 1A,” Blowe said. “That pushes me to be the best. My throws weren’t quite as good as I wanted them to be, but I’ll take first place. I’m very grateful for everyone who has helped me get to this point and helped me perform.

“(The competition) pushes me to do better and perform better. It gives me a rush, really. That gives me a little bit of an edge. I put tons of pressure on myself to perform. The nerves were terrible today, but I got through it.”

Junior Mitchell Schnepf of MMCRU ended behind Blowe in eighth, he had a best toss of 139-02.

The Lawton-Bronson girls were second in distance medley behind a blistering anchor leg by senior Jolee Mesz. Alta-Aurelia took eighth.

In the girls’ 800 relay, Newell-Fonda was third (1:46.53). The quartet was led off by Kinzee Hinders. Mia Walker was the second leg and Isabel Bartek the third and Mary Walker finished.

“It was an awesome experience,” Hinders said. “This is my first time here (at state), and these girls are just so awesome to run with. My nerves weren’t that bad, I just wanted to get in the blocks and go.”

In the girls’ high jump Lawton-Bronson’s Addison Smith was fourth with a jump that cleared 5 feet, 2 inches and Newell-Fonda’s Lindsey Wolf tied for seventh (5-00).

In the 100 high hurdles, Allison Watts and Claire Schroeder qualified for the finals while on the boys’ side Cole McCarty didn’t qualify for the finals, but took 10th.