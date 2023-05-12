Jana Ter Wee, a junior from West Lyon, heads into the state games with the top distance in the Class 2A shot put and discus when the Iowa state track and field meet gets underway next Thursday at Drake University in Des Moines.

She holds a best toss of 42 feet, 5 ½ inches in the shot put and 132-01 in the discus.

Sheldon's Katelyn Grady is third in the shot put, and Kinglsey-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Allie Schweitzberger checks in at second in the discus, with Hinton's Lauren Kounkel fourth.

Sheldon's Maddie Olson will look to cap off an impressive season in the high jump as the top-seeded senior cleared 5 feet, 7 inches.

Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot and MVAOCOU's Trista Ohlmeier will also be seeded in the top 10.

Ridge View's Shae Dutler is the top area long jumper. Her state-qualifying jump of 16-11 ¼ has her seeded fourth.

Unity Christian's Anna Heynen will be one to watch in the sprints.

The junior ranks second in the 100 with a time of 12.40 seconds and seventh in the 200 (26.40).

The area's top distance runner in 2A, if seeds hold up, would be Sibley-Ocheydan senior Madison Brouwer. She holds the top time in the 800 at 2:16.84 and the second-best 1,500 times (4:49.53). She'll also run on her team's distance medley relay that's seeded fourth.

Unity Christian senior Gracie Schoonhoven takes the second-best 400 hurdles time into state at 1:04.95. Sioux Central's Preslie Peterson ranks fifth in the event.

Schoonhoven will be joined by Elizabeth Hoogland, Emily Noteboom and Jaelye Woudstra to form a 3,200 relay seeded second (9:49.65). Central Lyon, Western Christian and Sioux Central will also have 1,600 relays ranked in the top 10.

Sioux Central's Hadley Ayers, Avery Wilson, Berkley Johannsen and Brynn Webber for the top 400 relay (50.01) with Okoboji seeded fourth. Okoboji will also take a fifth-ranked 3,200 relay to state.

Johannsen, Preslie Peterson, Webber and Ryleigh Waldstein also have Sioux Central seeded first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.39) with Ridge View seeded fifth.

West Lyon sophomore Kyndra Gramstad has the eighth-best 400 times (1:00.09).

In the boys' 110 high hurdles, OABCIG senior Beckett DeJean heads to Drake with the fifth-best time at 15.20 seconds. Sheldon's Isaac Wenthe ranks seventh in the 400 hurdles.

DeJean, along with Gabe Winterrowd, Josh Peters and Ethan Behrendsen, posted the top 400 relay time in Class 2A at 43.42 seconds. West Sioux checks in second with Booker Walsh, Brady Lynott, Carter Bultmann and Tanner Lynott running, and Central Lyon is third (Zach Lutmer, Reece Vander Zee, Josh Elbert, Graham Eben).

With DeJean on OABCIG's shuttle hurdle relay team, the Falcons enter that race fourth, but will have to overcome Central Lyon, who enter in the top spot with a time of 1:00.08 behind Gabe Van Beek, Andrew Austin, Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee.

The same West Sioux quartet enters the 800 relay seeded fifth.

In the 1,600 relay, the favorites heading into the season finale hail from Okoboji. Dylan Jones, Drew Sandven, Christian Hesse and Evan Osler combined to run a time of 3:24.75 for the top spot. Sioux Central ranks second with Max Adams, Carter Boettcher, Ethan Mills and Greg Peterson.

Okoboji's 3,200 relay of Trigg Heimdal, Sandven, Akron Jostand and Osler is seeded second with a time of 8:07.77. And the Pioneers' sprint medley relay of Tyler Sehman, Joe Salmon, Jimmy Santos and Dylan Jones also ranks second (1:34.77). Sheldon's 3,200 relay team enters eighth.

Ridge View senior Kolton Luscombe enters the shot put fifth and the discus seventh.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Beau Goodwin ranks third in the high jump as the junior cleared 6 feet, 3 inches.

Sioux Central senior Greg Peterson takes the fifth-best seed time into the 200 at 22.65.