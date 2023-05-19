DES MOINES — Heading into this week's state track and field championships, Jana Ter Wee and Allie Schweitzberger looked to improve on their 2022 runner-up finishes in the shot put and discus, respectively.

Both Northwest Iowa athletes accomplished their goals.

Jana Ter Wee won the Class 2A shot put title Thursday with a throw of 42 feet, 5 inches.

Ter Wee, who captured the discus crown last year, came up short in her bid to repeat in that event, finishing second Friday to Schweitzberger, a Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central senior.

Schweitzberger won the discus with a throw of 133 feet, 8-inches. Ter Wee had a best throw of 131 feet, 2 inches.

On Thursday, Schweitzberger finished sixth in the shot put. Three other Northwest Iowa athletes also finished in the top 10. Sheldon Katelyn Grady was second in the shot put at 41-05, Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel checked in fifth (38-11) and Sibley-Ocheyedan;s Keytin Elser was 10th (37-04.50).

The region also produced another 2A field event in the boys competition.

West Sioux’s Carter Bultman won the Class 2A long jump competition as the senior jumped 22-07 ¾. He took third in the event in 2022.

“It’s awesome,” Bultman said. “I came up a half-inch short (last season), so to come back and win it means a lot to me. This offseason, my coach and I really worked on my landing, that really helped my jumps. Every practice, all we did was work on the long jump, I don’t know how to do the math on (the time spent) working on technique.

“I know a couple of guys before me have gotten into the top eight, but it’s just awesome to bring home a gold medal.”

The Okoboji boys’ 4x800 took first by running a time of 7 minutes, 59.21 seconds. Evan Osler, Dylan Jones, Drew Sandven and Trigg Heimdal made up the quartet. Sioux Central took 10th in the race behind the running of Max Adams, Jack Christian, Carter Boettcher and Ethan Mills.

In the girls’ 4x800, Unity Christian took third as Elizabeth Hoogland, Emily Noteboom, Jaelye Woudstra and Gracie Schoonhoven combined for a time of 9:49.65. Central Lyon (Ashlynn Davis, Afton Schlumbohm, Mary Schriever and Riley Weiler) ran a 9:58.60 for fifth, and Hinton’s team of Gabbie Friessen, Ava Long, Kaci Allen and Kadence Peters took seventh (10:18.21).

OABCIG Gabe Winterrowd took second in 100 prelims (11.12) for qualify for Saturday’s finals, and was third in long jump at 22 feet, 3 ¾ inches. Sioux Central’s Greg Peterson nabbed the final spot in the boys’ 100 finals with a time of 11.33.

Kelton Ladwig, Treyton Kolar, Brysen Kolar and Beckett DeJean ran the OABCIG boys’ shuttle hurdle relay team into the finals by posting the top preliminary time (1:02.07). Central Lyon also qualified for the finals in the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay with a time 1:01.65 behind the efforts of Gable Van Beek, Andrew Austin, Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee.

In the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay, Sioux Central had the top prelim time (1:05.63) and Ridge View was second (1:05.79).

“I feel great, I think we all ran really great,” said Berkley Johannsen. “We all pushed the envelope as far as what we can do, and we’ll have to keep pushing it into the finals.

“We want to get better and hit our PR, which is something we all know we’re capable of. It’s a great feeling and it’s great to be here.”

Ryleigh Waldstein, Brynn Webber, Johannsen and Preslie Peterson made up the Sioux Central relay while Tatum Shepherd, Faith Freese, Gabi Mason and Rowan Jensen ran for Ridge View.

“We did what we needed to today,” said Webber. “We’ve had the same squad since last year and we’ve just kept building on it and working at it and been consistent about that. We have great chemistry.”

Unity Christian’s Anna Heynen registered the second-best time in the girls’ 100 prelims (12.58) and the fifth-best time in 200 prelims (25.86) to qualify for finals in both races.

Hinton freshman Bailey Boeve improved 10 spots on her seed to take fifth in the girls’ long jump with a distance of 17-01 ½.

Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Madison Marco was 10th in the girls’ 3,000 at 10:41.09, and Storm Lake sophomore Mackenzie Harder took 11th in the 400 (1:00.09), 12th in the 100 (12.95) and 13th in the 200 (26.37).

Spirit Lake placed junior Qamerin Hussey ninth in the boys’ 400 (50.57) while Indians’ senior Katelyn Kreiger was 10th in the girls’ 3,000 (10:54.67).

In the boys’ 3,200, Spirit Lake had senior Damon VanderBerg take 11th (9:59.61) and sophomore Brandon Hughes 12th (10:00.62).

More events more completed after the Journal's print deadline for thie story. For full results, go to siouxcityjournal.com.