MOC-Floyd Valley junior Jesse Van Kalsbeek enters the Class 3A Iowa state track and field meet as the top seed in the Class 3A high jump after he cleared 6 feet, 7 inches at qualifying.

The meet kicks off next Thursday in Des Moines at Drake University.

Spirit Lake sophomore Dylan Stecker comes in second at 6-06, and Le Mars senior Sionne Fifita is third (6-05).

Two area throwers rank just inside the top 10 in the discus in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Tylar Lutgen and Carson McInerney, a sophomore from Bishop Heelan.

Carter Toews, a senior from Spirit Lake will look to make his presence known at state after he qualified with the second-best 200 (22.04), the third-best time in the 110 high hurdles (14.68), the fourth-best 100 (10.90).

Toews will also be part of a Spirit Lake shuttle hurdle relay that posted the best qualifying time at 59.43. He'll be joined by Ethan Stecker, Drew Alger and Jake Cornwall.

Le Mars' Fifita ranks seventh in the 100 (10.99).

Heelan junior Sean Schaefer is fourth in the long jump.

Spencer has the fourth-best 400 relay, and Heelan is sixth in that race.

Heelan will also take an 800 sprint medley ranked fifth (1:34.77) consisting of Ricky Feauto, Drew Uhl, Schaefer and Quinn Olsen.

For the girls in 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley takes the top 400 relay team in Carolynn Meines, Payton Kleinhesselink, Kaleigh Tooker and Tierney Huss. They qualified in the top spot after running a 48.91 at their qualifier.

Sioux Center senior Makenna Walholf's discus qualifying throw of 138 feet, 9 inches was second-best in 3A. Spirit Lake junior Fran Travis wasn't too far behind and will be seeded fifth.

Senior Jerra Merchant of Spencer also pulled in some high seeds with her qualifier races. She's third in the 400 hurdles (1:06.42), fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and will also run on a shuttle hurdle relay ranked sixth with Jada Piercy, Tyriana Vail and Erika Amendt.

Her teammate, Charlotte Pritchard, also qualified in the 400s and will be seeded sixth.

Freshman Lauren Travis of Spirit Lake ranks fifth in the shot put at 40 feet, 8 inches.

Sioux Center will have a top-five seed in the high jump in junior Blair Bandstra.

Storm Lake sophomore Mackenzie Harder will enter the 3A long jump fifth, and she'll also run in the 100 and 200.

Both those races will also feature MOC-Floyd Valley's Huss. The junior enters as the No. 2 seed in the 200 (25.42) and the fifth seed in the 100.

In the distance races, Spirit Lake junior Katelyn Kreiger qualified in the 1,500 and the 3,000. She's ranked fifth in the 3,000 with a time of 10:57.78.

MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center will also both send 3,200 relays ranked inside the top 10, and Spencer's 800 relay heads into state sixth, just as Le Mars will in the shuttle hurdle relay.