DES MOINES -- Sean Schaefer’s season came down to one final jump.

A Bishop Heelan junior, Schaefer grabbed the last spot in the top eight of the two preliminary flights to earn a spot in the finals and get another three jumps on Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines during the Class 3A state track and field meet.

Schaefer’s first jump of the finals was a half-inch better than his 21 foot, ½ inch effort that got him into the finals. He scratched on the second jump of the finals, but came through with a third jump 21-09 ¾, which took him from eighth place to second.

Most of all, it was advice from his coaches and not wanting to let a teammate from his past down that motivated him.

“My coaches were telling me it was anyone’s for the taking,” Schaefer said. “It was all so close, they knew just one jump could put me up there. And my last one bumped me up, I was pretty excited.

“The jump before, I scratched because I didn’t get my foot down, so I just knew I had to do that with my last jump. It feels good. Historically, my guy Aidan Kuehl has been killing here, placing (in the top three) and qualifying for (the Drake Relays). He’s been a big help and I just wanted to keep it going for him. This feels great, and I still have a few more events to help my team.”

In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles prelims, Spencer senior Jerra Merchant 100 set a new 3A state meet record with a time of 14.48 to easily put her into Saturday’s finals.

“I actually hit one hurdle, so I was kind of surprised with my time,” Merchant said. “I’m friends with everyone I raced against, which was cool, and was really locked in beforehand.

“I’m just going to do the same thing in (tomorrow’s finals) as I did today.”

She also took second place in the 400 hurdles finals with a time of 1:05.37, Spirit Lake sophomore Reese Keenan checked in fifth in the race at 1:08.23. Solon’s Sophia Stahle beat Merchant by a little over a second for the top spot.

“I saw we were neck and neck, right by each other,” Merchant said. “We pushed each other. I just kept telling myself to keep going since it was my last time running this race.

“In the 100 (hurdles), I know I have to get a good start, it’s over before I know it. The 400s are more of an endurance test. My first few years running here, I was a little intimidated with all the people. But now running here feels amazing.”

The Spirit Lake boys’ distance medley started the 3A afternoon session off with a fifth-place effort, running the 1,600-meter relay in 3:34.55. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took eighth in the same race as the Warriours finished with a time of 3:37.79.

Spirit Lake freshman Lauren Travis was runner-up in the girls’ shot put. Her best effort went 41-08 ½. SPencer senior Elliana Heinsinger (38-07 ½) was sixth.

In the boys’ 400 hurdles, Heelan junior Quinn Olson placed eighth with a time of 55.98.

Spencer senior Kaleb Cline slipped into the boys’ shot put finals and placed eighth with a best throw of 52 feet.

Storm Lake sophomore Mackenzie Harder placed fourth in the girls’ long jump with a leap of 17-03.