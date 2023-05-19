DES MOINES -- The Sioux City East 800-meter relay was on a mission to improve upon last season’s 10-place finish at the Class 4A state track and field meet.

Mission accomplished.

The Black Raiders’ quarter took third this time around at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, finishing with a season-best time of 1 minute, 43.91 seconds.

It was a season-best time for the group that entered as the fifth-seed.

Senior Bella Gordon led off the race and handed off to junior Elliana Harris. Then senior Alyssa Erick and sophomore Grace Erick finished the last two legs.

“I’m a little shocked. Our goal was just to medal,” Grace Erick said. “It’s the last time us four will get to run the 4x2, so it’s just a great way to go out.

“I really wanted to run well for (the two seniors) since it’s our last time running this race together,” Harris.

In setting out with a unified goal, the group formed a strong bond throughout the season.

“My mindset was to have each person run for the next person,” Gordon said.

“We didn’t place as well as we wanted to at (the Drake Relays), so we wanted to come here and do what we could,” Alyssa Erick said.

East’s 4x100 relay that consists of the same four runners ran the third-fastest time in Friday’s preliminary round to qualify for Saturday’s finals as well.

The East boys qualified in the 4x200 and 4x400. Destiny Adams, Kelynn Jacobsen and Luke Campbell ran on both.

The 4x400 didn’t qualify for the finals, but finished 12th with Jacob Denker on the second leg. The 4x200 had Dalyn Tope on the second leg and finished with a time of 1:32.42 to take 22nd in the finals.

“(The finish in the 4x200) gives us more confidence in all our other races,” said Harris.

North junior Ariana Klein took seventh in the 400 hurdles finals with a time of 1:06.67. Her teammate, junior Camille Strim, took 22nd (1:11.28).

The Stars’ boys team had a distance medley relay take 11th (3:35.28) with Demarico Young, Alex Wilford, Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle running on it.

North also had junior long jumper Dayton Harrell take 21st. He jumped 19 feet, 7 inches.

In the boys’ throws, East’s Blake Hogancamp matched Thursday’s eighth-place finish in the discus with the same placement in the shot put. The senior’s best throw was 51 feet. Senior teammate Juan DeAnda finished in 11th place (49-10 ¼).

West senior Maya Augustine qualified in the long and finished 18th with a jump of 16-02 ½. East junior Olivia Mentzer took 24th at 15-05 ¼.

More events more completed after the Journal's print deadline for thie story. For full results, go to siouxcityjournal.com.