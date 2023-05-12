Sioux City East's Elliana Harris enters the Class 4A state track and field meet among the favorites in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Harris will get her opportunity to prove so at the state meet next week when the festivities get underway at Drake University in Des Moines on Thursday.

Harris' effort at the Black Raiders' state-qualifier in Council Bluffs earned her the second seed in the 100 with a time of 12.33 seconds. In the 200, the junior will have the third seed with a seed time of 25.19.

Her teammate, sophomore Grace Erick, qualified in the 200 and will be seeded 14th (25.98). SC West's Kellesse Heard will also go in the 100 with a seed time of 12.81 to rank 18th.

Harris and Grace Erick will be joined by Bella Gordon and Alyssa Erick in the 400 relay and 800 relay, where they'll be seeded fifth in each.

In the 800 sprint medley, Olivia Mentzer takes Harris' place and will run at state on top of also qualifying in the long jump.

Junior Ariana Klein has set personal bests in the 400 hurdles the last two races she's participated in -- the Missouri River Athletic Conference meet and state-qualifier. She'll head into the distance hurdles race seeded fifth (1:05.84). That race will also feature her teammate, Camille Strim, who is seeded 23rd.

On the boys side in Class 4A, Blake Hogancamp, a senior from SC East, ranks fourth in the shot put (53-09 1/2) and 13th in the discus (149-04).

SC North's Gabe Nash checks in third in the 800 (1:56.77, fifth in 1,600 (4:22.10) and eighth in the 3,200 (9:35.37). He'll have teammate Natnael Kifle running with him in the 1,500 and 3,200.

Kifle is seeded fifth in the 3,200 (9:30.28) and 12th in the 1,600.

For SC East, Destiny Adams, Dalyn Tope, Kelynn Jacobsen and Luke Campbell qualified in the 800 relay, 1,600 relay and 800 sprint medley relay.

SC North will send Demarico Young, Alex Wilford, Merhawi Reda and Kifle in the 3,200 relay as they got the last slot of the 24 entries.

In the boys' 100, SC East's Luke Sayonkon enters as the No. 10 seed (11.22).