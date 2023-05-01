NORFOLK, Neb. -- Carson Noecker broke a 56-year-old state record last week, even as the standout long distance runner from Hartington Cedar Catholic crossed the finish line second.

In a marquee matchup at the Norfolk Track Classic Thursday, Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa bested Noecker in the 1,600-meter run, with Ochoa winning in a time of 4:16.38.

But Noecker's time (4:17.8) shattered a Class C record set by Hebron's Larry Kassebaum at the 1967 state meet. Kassebaum ran a 4:18.6.

Ochoa's time was good enough to set meet and stadium records in the event at Johnny Carson Field in Norfolk.

It was a rare race that Noecker didn't win during his decorated high school career. Later on in the Norfolk meet, he turned the tables, winning the 3,200-meter run in a meet record time of 9:16.36, with Ochoa finishing second, 12 seconds behind.

At last year's state track meet in Omaha, Noecker captured the Class C title in the 1,600 meter in a time of 4:19.61, and placed third in the All-Class Gold Medal race. He also won the 3,200-meter All-Class Gold Medal championship.

A four-time state cross country champion, Noecker finished last fall's season unbeaten for the third straight year. The South Dakota State University recruit was named the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year in Nebraska.