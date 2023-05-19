OMAHA -- Breaking his own state records, Carson Noecker captured his third straight Class C 3,200-meter championship at the Nebraska track and field meet Friday.

The Hartington Cedar Catholic senior once again dominated the race, finishing in 9:07.73, nearly 50 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor.

His performance shattered his own state meet record (9:16.05) and Class C record (9.11.70), both set in 2022.

It was the third straight year Noecker established a new state mark in the 3,200. As a sophomore in 2021, he took down 39-year-old Class C state and meet record by winning the 3,200 in 9:24.56, bettered the mark of Elgin Pope John's Dale Mackel, who ran a 9:24.88 in 1982.

Last year, Noecker again broke the Class C state meet mark with a time of 9:16.05, winning the race by 44.25 seconds. He also captured the 3,200-meter All-Class Gold Medal, and placed third in the All-Class 1,600 race.

On Saturday, he will look to win his third straight Class C 1,600 championship.

Noecker did not have a chance to win four straight 1,600 or 3,200 titles because during his freshman season the Nebraska Schools Activities Association canceled the 2020 meet due to the COVID outbreak.

A four-time state cross country champion, Noecker finished last fall's season unbeaten for the third straight year. A South Dakota State University recruit, he was named the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year in Nebraska.

At the state track meet Thursday, Noecker also ran a leg on the Trojans' 4x800-meter relay team that took first place in a time of 8:16.74. Sophomore Matthew Loecker led off the race, followed by Noecker, sophomore Nolan Becker and senior Carson Arens.

After the first day of the two-day event, Cedar stood in first place in the team standings with 20 points, two more than second-place Battle Creek.

Noecker's younger sister, Ava, ran on the Cedar Catholic girls' 4x800-meter relay team that finished in third-place Thursday in a time of 10:06.06. Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker and Laney Kathol also ran on the relay.

More area athletes excel

In the Class C 3,200-meter race Carson Noecker dominated, Winnebago senior Dyami Berridge finished third (9:56.83), just behind second-place finisher Mason McGreer of Perkins County (9:56.83.)

Wakefield senior Cade Johnson placed fourth in the Class C triple jump with a combined leap of 44 feet, 5-inches. Johnson also completed in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, but did not qualify for Saturday's finals after running 15.66 in the preliminaries.

In the girls division, Wakefield junior Jordan Metzler had the second-fastest time in the 400-meter preliminaries (58.67). Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol just missed qualifying as well, finishing ninth (1:00.04).

Ponca junior Ethan Eifert had the third-fastest qualifying time in the Class C boys 100-meter dash (51.54). Cedar's Carson Arens was 12th (52.47).

Eifert also competed in the 100-meter dash, but missed qualifying for the finals after finishing 12th (11.13.)

In the Class D triple jump, Walthill's Adrian Phillips finished ninth (41-03.50) and Wynot's Dylan Heine was 11th (41-00.25)

More events more completed after the Journal's print deadline for thie story. For full results, go to siouxcityjournal.com.