DES MOINES -- Sione Fifita could only watch.

The Le Mars senior and MOC-Floyd Valley junior Jesse Van Kalsbeek were the only two Class 2A boys’ high jumpers to clear 6 feet, 6 inches at the 3A state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.

“It feels amazing,” Fifita said. “I feel lucky. You have to stay humble, but also have confidence.

“I just kind of live by ‘It is what it is.’ You either win or lose. I just kept thinking about winning.”

The two went back and forth, but neither could clear 6-07 as one would watch the other knock the bar off on their way over.

Still, by using a fewer number of jumps to get to 6-06, Fifita was crowned as the boys’ 2A high jump champion. Fifita cleared 6-foot-7 at the Missouri River Athletic Conference meet a couple of weeks ago to tie a conference record.

Now he’s a state champ.

Heelan’s Jaron Bleeker took third in the event, and Dylan Stecker of Spirit Lake was fourth as both cleared 6-03, but Bleeker was awarded the tie-break.

Spirit Lake Carter Toews also had a successful day. One that could set him up for more success. The senior ran the third-fastest 200 of the preliminary heats with a time of 22.17 seconds, and the fourth-fastest 100 time (11.06) to qualify for Saturday’s finals in both. He’ll also run in the Indians’ shuttle hurdle relay team that turned in the best time of the prelims.

“Today, I really just focused on getting into the finals on Saturday,” Toews said. “And with the shuttle hurdle relay, too. I made sure I got some good sleep the past couple days and tried to give my body as much energy as possible.

“It feels good that we can have such a good shuttle hurdle relay this year, and we’re ready to PR on Saturday.”

Toews anchored the quartet that included Ethan Stecker, Jake Cornwall and Drew Alger and together, they ran a time of 59.61, the only team in 3A to break one minute. Toews is the only one of the four that wasn’t on last season’s first place shuttle hurdle relay team at Spirit Lake.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Tierney Huss qualified in the girls’ 100 and 200. The junior ran a 12.86 in the 100 for the fifth-best time, and in 200 prelims, she ran a 25.93 to grab the No. 5 seed in the finals.

She’ll have freshman teammate Kaleigh Tooker running with her in the100 finals. Tooker took a dramatic path to the finals as she and Des Moines Hoover’s Takira Smith ran the same time down to the thousandths of a second (12.813), setting Tooker and Smith up for an unprecedented head-to-head run-off that decided the eighth and final spot in the finals.

Tooker edged Smith in the run-off.

“It was so nerve-racking,” Tooker said. “My whole body was shaking. We normally race against a bunch of people, not just one person in front of this big of a crowd. So I really wanted to win that race.

“I’ve never been in a race like that, I’m just so happy and thanking God right now.

The Le Mars girls’ shuttle hurdle relay also narrowly qualified for the finals. The group (Savannah Manley, Aubree Leusink, Liberty Larson and Claire Susemihl) placed seventh in the prelims (1:08.42).