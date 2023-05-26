Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson's Joe Cross ran a time of 9 minutes, 26.99 seconds to finish as runner-up in the boys' 3,200-meter run in Class A of the South Dakota state track and field meet on Friday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

In the girls' high jump, Dakota Valley had a second-place finisher in Jorja VanDenHul, who cleared the bar at 5 feet, 5 inches. In that event, Elk Point-Jefferson's Bentlee Kolbaum was fifth with a height of five feet, and Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead was ninth at five feet while teammate Claire Munch was 12th at 4-10.

Lane Krautschun of Dakota Valley ran a time of 9:43.99 in the 3,200 to finish in the top five.

On the girls' side, Dakota Valley's Sophia Redler took fourth in the girls' 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:16.14 to score five team points.

Vermillion had two runners qualify in the race as Lydia Anderson took 13th with a time of 11:50.59 and Callie Radigan was 12th (11:51.47).

Ella Otten of Dakota Valley was 16th (11:57.66).

Two girls for the Panthers placed in the top seven of the 800 finals, with Alex McCullough finishing fifth (2:21.55) and Redler in seventh (2:22.18). Lydia Anderson was 11th (2:26.20) for Vermillion, and for the boys' team, Henry Anderson was 12th in the 800 finals (2:02.43).

Vermillion's girls' 4x200 relay ran the fourth-fastest time of the preliminary heats with a time of 1:48.37 with Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Marasia Warren and Grace Chaussee on the four legs. Elk Point-Jefferson's relay took eighth in the prelims (1:49.52).

In the girls' 400 prelims, Jenaya Cleveland of Vermillion was 11th (1:01.92), and teammate Taeli Barta was 17th (1:02.72). Dakota Valley's Avery Bradshaw was 10th in the boys' 400 prelims (52.56). Bradshaw also took 17th in the 800 with a time of 2:04.19.

Lydia Anderson, Clevelan, Barta and Chaussee took ninth in the 4x400 prelims at 4:14.10. Vermillion's boys team had Frankie Orr, Jack Freeburg, Johnny Fleming and Henry Anderson go for 11th in the 4x400 prelims (3:35.39).

Lauren McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson posted the fifth-fastest prelim time in the girls' 300 hurdles at 48.21, and Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle checked in at ninth in that race (48.79). In the boys' 300 hurdle prelims, Dakota Valley's Tyler Schutte was 15th (43.53).

Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley was 22nd (24.61) in the boys' 200 prelims.

In the girls' discus, Elk Point-Jefferson's Josie Curry had a best throw of 115 feet, 4 inches to put her in 11th place, and teammate Millo Harkin (111-07) came in tied for 13th.