LAWTON, Iowa — On the girls' side, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz wants her senior season to end atop the podium in as many events as possible.

Mesz and a couple of her teammates automatically qualified for four events.

Though it was a successful night for many Lawton-Bronson student-athletes, Woodbine's team score of 117 proved to be the most of the 14-team field at Lawton-Bronson High School on Thursday night at the Class 1A District 5 state-qualifier.

She won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 66.50 seconds and is going on the Eagles' sprint medley relay, distance medley relay and 400 relay.

"I usually run 800s," said Mesz, who took seventh at state in the 800 in 2022 and was part of a third-place distance medley relay, plus medaled in the sprint medley and 3,200 relay. "I do cross country, so I've really never done sprints, but I got thrown into the 4x1, which was really different, but it was good."

The Lawton-Bronson girls started the meet's running events by taking the sprint medley in 1:52.13, where Mesz was joined by Addison Rubendall, Sydney Brouwer and Alice Mahoney.

With Addison Smith in for Rubendall, the Eagles took the distance medley in 4:21.53.

The Lawton-Bronson girls proved to be a force in the relays, taking four in total.

Brouwer and Mahoney are on all four.

Rubendall and Smith joined them on the 800 relay (1:49.53).

Smith also cleared 5 feet, 1 inch to claim the high jump competition. She took fourth at state last season in the high jump.

Low numbers on the Remsen Saint Mary's girls' team meant there was little chance for the Hawks to make a push for the team score title, but Saint Mary's will send a shuttle hurdle race to Des Moines.

Anchored by Claire Schroeder, that quartet includes Halle Galles, Mya Bunkers and Whitney Jensen. They won with a time of 1:09.50, over two seconds ahead of runner-up Logan-Magnolia.

Schroeder also punched a ticket in the 100 high hurdles as she won by crossing the finish line at the 16.18-second mark with Bunkers (17.62) in second and in line for a possible at-large bid.

A junior, Schroeder could also go in the 100 after she finished second (13.70), behind the winning time of 13.61 posted by Siouxland Christian's Meddie Nordstrom.

River Valley's Natalie Schlenger won the 400 in 1:01.02, and the long jump went to Ciara Barron of Akron-Westfield with a leap of 15-07.

In the throws, Gehlen Catholic senior Miyah Whitehead knows she'll be going in the discus after she won with a toss of 113-06 but will have to wait to find out her fate in the shot, where she took second (34-00 ½), behind Woodbine's Amanda Newton (35-02 ½).

While many eagerly await the release of the official qualifiers list, Mesz can rest easy knowing her four events are locked in at Drake.

A good night's sleep was part of the plan all along.

"(Coming in), I just tried to hydrate, eat well and sleep," Mesz said. "The most important night is two nights before the meet.

"It feels good. This being my senior year, I just like spending time with my teammates. Now, hopefully, we can get some medals."