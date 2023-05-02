PAULINA — The Hinton High School girls' track and field team had just enough in the tank to repeat as War Eagle Conference champs on Monday night.

The team scored a conference-best 165 points, narrowly edging out Unity Chrisitian's 163 for the top spot. Remsen Saint Mary's came in third, but well behind at 50 and Gehlen Catholic (46) was fourth.

The boys' side was taken by Gehlen Catholic with team tally of 115 points. The runner-up spot went to MMCRU at 96, Unity Christian (90.5) was third and Hinton (81) beat out West Sioux (74) for fourth.

Two Blackhaw girls won split winning all four field events for the the winning Hinton girls. Junior Lauren Kounkel won the shot put and discus while freshman Bailey Boeve took the long jump and high jump.

Kounkel, a Drake Relays qualifier last week, won the shot with a throw of 39 feet, 6 ½ inches and took the discus with a toss of 116-01.

Boeve cleared 5-01 to take the high jump and lept 15-07 to declare herself long jump champion.

Hinton also won the 800-meter run with junior Gabbie Friessen's time of 1:58.71. Her teammate, sophomore Ava Long placed third in the race (2:52.52).

Hinton also won a pair of relays. The Blackhawks took the 1,600 relay with a time of 11:02.47 and won the 800 sprint medley (1:58.71).

Unity Christian's top performances came from junior Anna Heynen, who won the 100 (13.77) and the 200 (28.06), and Gracie Schoonhoven, who won the 400 (1:04.13) and the 400 hurdles (1:08.30).

Gehlen took the boys' competition with a supber effort by Keaton Bonderson in the 100 (11.86) and 200 (23.52) as he won both those individual events, and the Jays also took the 400 relay (1:05.71), the 800 relay (1:35.17), the 1,600 relay (3:35.52) and the 1,600 distance medley (4:07.11).

The the distance races, MMCRU junior Kaden Galles won both the 1,600 (4:07.11) and the 3,200 (10:39.98).

Ridge View girls, West Monona boys take Western Valley Conference titles: The Ridge View girls' track and field team ran away from the competition at the Western Valley Conference meet at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

On the boys' side, West Monona fended off a close field behind it. The Spartans put up a winning score of 117.5, enough to beat out runner-up OABCIG (115) and Lawton-Bronson (110).

The Raptor girls scored 175 team points. Lawton-Bronsono took second *at 91 and third place went to Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury County at 86.

The top three scoring boys' team won a combined 15 events, including six won by West Monona.

The Spartans' Eein McKinley, a senior, won the 1,600 in 4:53.92 and the 3,200 (10:49.48). West Monona also took the 3,200 relay (8:43.29) and the 1,600 distance medley (3:52.29).

Also winning individual events for the Sparants were junior Laken Bellis, who took the 800 in 2:08.02, and senior Micah Farrens, who won the 400 hurdles (57.26).

OABCIG junior Gabe Winterrod took the long jump with a leap of 22-00 ½, the 100 (11.12) and the 200 (23.03). His senior teammate, Beckett DeJean, took the 110 hurldes (14.85).

Lawton-Bronson was aided to third by winning the 400 relay (43.98), the 800 relay (1:33.50) and the 1,600 relay (3:32.35).