DES MOINES -- While there was no shortage of medals won by high school student-athletes of Siouxland over the first two days of the state track and field meet, Saturday was a banner day for area track standouts.

Schools within the Journal area won nine gold medals at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday alone, plus seven second-place finishes.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer won two golds. The senior won the girls’ 800-meter run in Class 2A with a time of 2 minutes 13.75 seconds in the morning, then followed it up with a win in the girls’ 1,500, running a time of 4:36.75.

“I knew there were some great runners in my class,” said Brouwer, who won the race as a sophomore and was third as a junior. “So I just wanted to focus on that second lap and thought my strengths would really come out once I emptied the tank of the last 200 (meters) or so.”

Lawton-Bronson started the day by sweeping the boys and girls Class 1A sprint medley races.

The boys team of Leighton Olesen, Caleb Garnand, Louden Grimsley and Theo Moseman ran a time of 58.89 seconds, which set a new 1A state meet record and was the second-fastest time posted in state meet history (all classes.). The top three teams in that race all beat the standing 1A state meet record.

“I knew it was going to be really, really fast today,” Moseman said. “But my boys got me a little bit of a lead, and I just wanted to bring it home for them. I couldn’t have imagined running a (record-setting) time like that.”

A Lawton-Bronson group of Kurtus Palsma, Caler Garnand, Cowan Jaminet and Olesen ran a 1:00.88 in the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay for second place.

The Lawton-Bronson girls sprint medley of Addison Rubendall, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney and Jolee Mesz won the day’s first race by winning Class 1A with a time of 1:51.38.

“It was a really cool experience, I’ve never been able to do that before,” Mesz said. “I really enjoyed that and am very proud of our team. It’s a really great way to end my career.”

Spencer senior Jerra Merchant, who signed with the University of Northern Iowa, beat her own Class 3A 100 high hurdles state meet record by running a time of 14.39 in Saturday’s finals.

“I didn’t even know what the record was coming into the meet,” Merchant said. “But once I got it, I figured I’d try to go out and try to do it again. It feels amazing to be out here with all these other great competitors.”

Sioux City East junior Elliana Harris and Newell-Fonda senior Mia Walker each won a gold and silver on Saturday.

“The 200 is my favorite race, and I just love competing against the other girls here,” Harris said. “There’s a little more endurance in the 200, and I like that a little more (than the 100). I just had to give it everything I had left and go for the finish because I knew it was right there.”

Walker won the 1A girls’ 100 with a time of 12.41 seconds and took second in the 200, a race that needed to go to an extra decimal point -- and that still nearly wasn’t enough.

Walker ran a 25.285 in the 1A 200 for second, she was beaten by Aleksys Gannon of Murray, who ran an official time of 25.284.

“At one time, this seemed unfathomable,” said Walker, who set a 1A state meet record in the 100 and became the first Newell-Fonda state champion. “It’s crazy. I’m just blessed to be here.”

Harris won the girls’ 4A 200 with a time of 24.60, which is the fastest time in any class this season. In the 100, she was runner-up with a time of 12.30 after running the fastest time of the 100 preliminary heats.

In the boys’ 4A 800, Sioux City North senior Gabe Nash was a repeat winner of the race with a time of 1:52.34. The Nebraska commit started out the race in last through most of the first lap, but dominated the second to score the win.

“It feels amazing,” Nash said. “I had a pretty tough weekend otherwise, but this made it a lot better. I made the move last and left it all out there. With 600 (meters) left, I decided to go. I started out in last -- I usually do that because everyone usually starts out fast -- but it paid off.”

In the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay, Sioux Central was the best in the 2A field by running a 1:04.67. Ridge View second 1:04.75. Both of those times were better than the previous 2A state meet record.

Ryleigh Waldstein, Brynn Webber, Berkley Johannsen and Preslie Peterson ran for Sioux Central.

“It’s surreal,” Webber said. “We knew what we were capable of and came out and crushed it. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending. It was perfect. I’m at a loss for words. We all ran great when we needed it to happen.”

OABCIG senior Beckett DeJean was second in the boys’ 2A 110 high hurdles with a time of 14.60, and was a part of a shuttle hurdle relay along with Kelton Ladwig, Treyten Kolar and Brysen Kolar that was runner-up to PCM (Monroe). The winning time was 1:00.46 and OABCIG posted a 1:00.48.

Among the other top finishes, Spirit Lake senior Carter Toews snagged a pair of third-place finishes on Saturday. He ran a time of 14.41 in the 3A 110 hurdle for third and got the same place in running a 22.09 in the 200.

George-Little Rock junior Isaiah Johnson fourth 1A boys’ 100 (10.73), Gehlen Catholic’s Keaten Bonderson sixth (10.91). Spirit Lake also got a fourth-place finish by Kately Krieger in the girls’ 1,500 (4:49.35).

OABCIG’s Gabe Winterrowd was fourth in the 2A 100 (11.10), and Sioux Central senior Greg Peterson was fourth in the 2A 200 (22.41)

Unity Christian’s Anna Heyen was fourth in the 2A 100 (12.59), and MOC-Floyd Valley went for fourth and sixth place in the girls’ 3A 100

MOC-FV Tierney Huss fourth Kaleigh Tooker seventh in girls’ 3A 100 as junior Tierney Huss ran a time of 12.37 and freshman Kaleigh Tooker wasn’t far behind at 12.82.