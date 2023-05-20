DES MOINES -- While there were a number of great performances from student-athletes from Siouxland, here are some of the most notable from the three-day Iowa state track and field meet that took place at Drake Stadium in Des Moines:

Maddie Olson, Sheldon, senior

Olson became a three-time state champion in the Class 2A high jump, and the only girl in the state (all classes) to clear 5-foot-9 during the completion on Friday. Her first-place effort ranks in the top 20 in the nation.

Ian Blowe, Akron-Westfield junior

Blowe enters as the No. 1 seed in both the Class 1A shot put and discus. He didn't disappoint as the won the shot put on Thursday with a throw of 55 feet, 11 ½ inches, and took the discus competition on Friday with a toss of 161 feet, 8 inches.

The Lawton-Bronson boys' team

The Eagles finished with the third-most team points in Class 1A by compiling 43 points. As a team, the boys from Lawton-Bronson had four top-two finishes, including a win in the sprint medley relay that ranked as the second-fastest at the state meet of any class, a win in the 4x200 relay, Theo Moseman's second-place 400 and second place in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheydan, senior

Brouwer became a two-time champion in the Class 2A girls' 800, a race she won as a sophomore. She also won the 1,500 on Saturday, plus was a member of a third-place distance medlay and 11th-place 4x400.

Jerra Merchant, Spencer senior

Merchant set a Class 3A state meet record in the 100 hurdles in the preliminary round on Friday, then beat her own record during the finals on Saturday to capture a gold medal with a time of 14.39.

Mia Walker, Newell-Fonda senior

Walker was one-thousandths behind the winner of the girls' 1A 200, but she proved to be one of the fastest sprinters in her class by winning the 100 with a time of 12.41. With the win, she became the first state track and field champion in Newell-Fonda school history.

Ellaina Harris, Sioux City East junior

Harris proved to be among the top sprinters in Class 4A, if not the entire state, with two top-two finishes in the 100 and 200. Her 200 time of 24.60 seconds was the fastest by any girls in the state this season (all classes). She was also on a third-place 4x200 relay and sixth-place 4x100 relay.

Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon junior

Ter Wee placed in the top two in both throws in girls' Class 2A competition. She won the shot put with a best throw of 42 feet, 5 inches and took second in the discus (131-02) after winning the discus and taking second in the shot put as a sophomore.

The Sioux Central girls' shuttle hurdle relay

The team of Ryleigh Waldstein, Brynn Webber, Berkley Johannsen and Preslie Peterson posted the top preliminary time in Class 2A at 1 minute, 5.63 seconds and then beat that for the 2A state meet record, which now stands at 1:04.67. The relay will lose Johannsen and Webber to graduation, but Peterson is a junior and Waldstein is just a sophomore, so expect the remaining duo to be back at state again in 2024.