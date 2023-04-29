DES MOINES — Sheldon senior Maddie Olson defended her crown.

A three-time Drake Relay qualifier in the high jump, the 6-foot Olson cleared 5 feet, 8 inches on Friday to win the competition at Drake Stadium in Des Moines for the second year in a row.

Last season, Olson came in an inch under her 2023 performance, but was the winner, nonetheless.

At the Class 2A state meet spring, Olson cleared 5-08 to take home the state title for the second time.

In the girls' 100 hurdles, Spencer's Jerra Merchant ran a time of 14.85 seconds to place second, about a half-second behind winner Ali Frandsen of Ames. Merchant ran a 14.88 in the prelims.

Two area athletes placed in the girls' 100-meter dash. MOC-Floyd Valley's Tierney Huss took third with a time of 12.28 seconds and SC East's Elliana Harris was sixth at 12.41.

Katelyn Grady of Sheldon took fifth in the girls' shot put with a toss of 40-04 ¼. Spirit Lake's Lauren Travis checked in at eighth at 40-00 ¾.

In the boys' 110 high hurdles prelims, Beckett DeJean of OABCIG finished with a time of 14.70. Spirit Lake's Carter Toews was right behind him as both qualified for the finals.

In the finals, Toews ran a 14.65 to take sixth and DeJean turned in the same time as the prelims for seventh.

OABCIG's Gabe Winterrowd took third in the long jump at 21-07 and Newell-Fonda's Carter Sievers fourth at 21-05 ¼.

Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman timed at 49.38 seconds for eighth in the boys' 400, and George-Little Rock's Isaiah Johnson ended up in ninth with a time of 49.55

Other top finishes included the East girl's 800 sprint medley team of Alyssa Erick, Bella Gordon, Harris and Grace Erick came in 12th (1:50.24). In the same race MOC-Floyd Valley's team of Kaleigh Tooker, Payton Kleinhesselink, Tierney Huss and Adyson Jeltema came in 14th (1:50.55).