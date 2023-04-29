DES MOINES — Gabe Nash is a Drake Relays champion.
The Sioux City North senior won the boys' 1,600-meter run in Des Moines on Saturday with a personal best time of 4 minutes, 12.30 seconds to edge Pella's Chase Lauman, who finished at 4:12.64, for the victory.
Nash qualified for the Drake Relays in three events and took home three top-three finishes.
He was runner-up in the boys' 3,200 on Thursday, on Friday he was third in the 800 and he closed it out with the 1,600 win.
In the girls' 1,500, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer took second. She ran a time of 4:36.04, which was only bested by Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines (4:35.22).
In the girls' 400 relay, the MOC-Floyd Valley team of Carolynn Meines, Payton Kleinhesselink, Kaleigh Tooker and Tierney Huss posted a time of 49.55 to take fifth with Sioux City East (49.68) not far behind in eighth. East ran a team consisting of Alyssa Erick, Grace Erick, Bella Gordon and Elliana Harris.
The Ridge View girls' shuttle hurdle relay of Tatum Sheperd, Faith Freese, Gabi Mason and Rowan Jensen ran a 1:05.56 to take sixth. On the boys' side, Spirit Lake ran the fastest time in the prelims (59.35), but was disqualified in the finals.