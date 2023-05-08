The same two schools won Missouri River Athletic Conference Championships team track and field titles in 2023 as in 2022, just on opposite sides.

Moreover, the Sioux City East boys and the Le Mars girls won team titles for the first time in the MRAC, which has existed since the 2000-01 school year.

The conference meet concluded on Monday at Memorial Field in Sioux City after starting last Thursday but postponed because of lightning.

Le Mars posted a team score of 135.5 to top SC East’s 120. SC North was third (112). It ends a three-season stretch of dominance by SC East, which dates back to 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19).

The SC East boys ended had a total of 159 to beat Le Mars’ 134 points for first. Bishop Heelan‘s 132.5 points finished third. Heelan entered Monday in third place, 31.5 points behind SC East for the lead. Le Mars was second with 97 points after the postponement.

Both winning sides wrapped up the meet with wins in the 1,600-meter relay.

“Going into the season, we were like, ‘We’re not sure what this is going to look like,’" said Le Mars junior Madi Huls. "But then we saw those (underclassmen) contributing. We have great athletes on the team. It’s just been amazing. I think a lot of us have struggled with confidence in our races. We get nervous. We get timid and scared. But I think this is a big boost to our confidence.”

Le Mars won the final girls' race in 4 minutes, 9.39 seconds. The relay started with Maya Hogrefe, who won the 400-meter dash on Thursday. Hogrefe then passed the baton to Huls, then it went to Jenna Allen and the quartet was anchored by sophomore Sienna Kass.

“We’ve worked hard for the last few years,” said the senior Allen. “I think it’s great that we could pull out a win.

“Le Mars has been overlooked once in a while. It’s usually been SC East or (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) on top, but I’m glad we’re changing that.”

Senior Destiny Adams led off the SC East boys’ team with classmates Jacob Denker and Kelynn Jacobsen following before junior Luke Campbell closed it out and the team finished with a time of 34:25.60.

“My team, as a whole, has worked extremely hard,” said Campbell, who won the 400 on Thursday. “Our times, our splits and overall effort and energy have been tremendously better than last year. Even with the delay, we carried that into today and hope it continues through the rest of the season."

The longest two races on each side saw the same two top finishers, both of SC North.

The Stars' Gabe Nash won the boys’ 3,200 on Thursday and followed it up Monday with a new MRAC record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:19.06. Kifle was second (4:26.17).

“This season has been the cherry on top,” Nash said, who won the 1,600 at the Drake Relays this year. “My teammates are the most motivating people ever. It’s always so fun to come to practice every day with them. It’s just really fun to run with all of them.

"Distance running is sometimes boring when you run 10 miles on a Saturday, and it’s really hard to keep pushing. But it’s fun, though. Days like this make it worth it.”

Senior Elizabeth Jordan won the girls' 1,500 (5:14.58) for North after winning the 3,000 on Thursday.

Jordan beat out two Le Mars runners for the win in the 1,500. Both Makenzie DeRocher, a freshman, and Becca Hulinsky, a senior, finished with a time of 5:22.69, with an extra decimal point needed to give DeRocher the runner-up spot. That gave Le Mars 14 team points for the Bulldogs between them toward their eventual conference championship.

Le Mars’ Kass and SC North junior Natnael Kifle took the 800 races by narrow margins.

The junior Kifle took the boys’ race with a time of 1:58.33. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen (1:59.60) was second. Kass’ time of 2:27.19 was just enough to beat Heelan’s Scarlett Walsh (2:28.47).

In total, SC East junior Elliana Harris won four events between the two days.

Harris won the 100 and was on a winning 800 relay last week. Monday, she won the 200 (25.75) and was joined by Alyssa Erick, Bella Gordon and Shamya Grant for a victory in the 400 relay (50.51).

“I just had to finish,” Grant said. “It took a lot of focus for us to get here.”

Though the Heelan boys couldn't jump Le Mars for second, the Crusaders took three on the final five races.

The strong finish was led off by a win in the 200 by junior Sean Schaefer (22.68). Junior Quinn Olson followed with a win in the 400 hurdles (56.98) and Heelan also won the boys’ 400 relay, with juniors Ricky Feauto, Schaefer, Drew Uhl and Kannon Bork finishing in 43.13.

The girls’ 400 hurdles went to SC North’s Ariana Klein (1:06.10).

Klein was even with Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Abby LaSale heading into the last hurdle, but the North junior out-sprinted the Lincoln senior to the finish as LaSale crossed the finish line at 1:06.34.

“I got some last-minute preparation last night with my coach trying to go for my (personal best time),’ Klein said. “I got it. Freshman year, I kind of got thrown into the whole hurdles thing. But I fell in love with it and kept working on it.

“There’s a lot of getting mentally locked in before the race. In the blocks, you tell yourself, ‘You can, you got this,’ and try to calm yourself down. (Over the last hurdle) I heard (LaSale) coming and thought, ‘I gotta go,’ and did everything I could until the finish line.”