BRUSSELS, Belgium -- Shelby Houlihan finished second in the 1,500 meters during the Diamond League Final here Friday.
Houlihan had a strong finish but could not catch Laura Muir. Houlihan, a Sioux City East grad, ran 3:58.49 while Muir won in 3:58.49.
"I made a tactical error today," Houlihan said. "I should have been with the leading group from the beginning, but I wasn't. I still managed to catch up with them during the race and in the end I thought I could win the race in the sprint. However, the last 70 [meters] I saw that Laura [Muir] kept the good pace and I knew I would have to settle for second place. Too bad, because I really thought I could win the race today."
This marked Houlihan's first outdoor loss this season. She was 7-0 during outdoor meets, winning all five previous 1,500 and 5,000 races.