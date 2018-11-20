INDIANAPOLIS -- Double USATF Indoors and Outdoors champion Shelby Houlihan has been named the 2018 USATF Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award winner, USATF announced Tuesday.
The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award honors the top female USATF athlete of the year while the Owens Award honors the top male athlete. Winners are determined by a vote of the U.S. track and field media and an online fan vote. Houlihan, a former East High School and Arizona State track and field standout, will be honored at the 2018 USATF Night of Legends Gala on Dec. 1 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the USATF Annual Meeting.
Houlihan set an American record at 5000m and won four USATF titles (two indoors and two outdoors).
"In a thrilling season, Shelby (is) being honored as the best of the best," USATF CEO Max Siegel said. "On behalf of USATF, we congratulate (her) on (a) historic season(s) and thank (her) for inspiring their teammates, the country and the next generation of athletes."
An American record and four USATF Championships titles highlighted 2018 for Houlihan.
After impressive Diamond League victories in Eugene and Lausanne, Houlihan captured a new 5,000m American Record in Heusden, Belgium. She clocked a time of 14:34.45, beating her personal record by over 20 seconds and the previous American record by more than four seconds.
A month earlier, Houlihan became the second female since 2003 to win both the 1,500m and 5,000m at a USATF Outdoor Championships. She grabbed her second and third national titles at the 2018 USATF Outdoor Championships in the Michelob ULTRA women's 1,500m and Michelob ULTRA women's 5,000m.
Houlihan earned the 1,500m title with a time of 4:05.48 and the very next day returned for the 5,000m. Houlihan moved up to the lead with two laps remaining and sprinted the final 100m to take the national title with a time of 15:31.03.
At the USATF Indoor Championships, Houlihan doubled up her titles for the second consecutive year. She sprinted to victory in an exciting, tactically run Garden of Life women's 3,000m, winning in 9:00.08, then returned to the track the next day to win the 1,500m. With her teammate Colleen Quigley charging down the stretch, Houlihan surpassed Quigley to win in 4:13.07.
Houlihan's indoor national titles brought her to Birmingham, England, for the IAAF World Indoor Championships, where she finished fourth in the 1,500m with a personal best of 4:06.21 and crossed the line fifth in 3,000m.
"I'm so humbled and honored to have not only have been nominated for the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award, but to have also had enough people think that I am deserving of it," Houlihan said. "Every one of these women, and many more, continue to inspire me and push me day after day to run my best and train my hardest. Thank you to everyone that took the time to vote and thank you to those that have followed my career and continually cheered me on. Your support means more to me than you know."