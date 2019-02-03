TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- For the first time in about four years, Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan participated in a cross country race.
On Saturday, Houlihan participated in the USATF Cross Country Championships. According to her own twitter account, it was her first cross country race in four years. Plus, it was the first 10K race of her career.
Houlihan faced off against the 10,000-meter American record holder, world championship medalists and plenty of marathon standouts.
But it even with a lack of experience in 10K's, it was Houlihan who came out on top as she won the USATF Cross Country Championship in a time of 32:46, eight and a half seconds ahead of second-place Molly Huddle.
According to runnersworld.com, Houlihan surged in the final 600 meters to get the win.
Houlihan, who runs for Bowerman Track Club, defeated 2016 Olympian Marielle Hall, who finished in third, and Amy Cragg, who won the bronze in the marathon world championships. Cragg finished in fifth place.
Houlihan was one of five Bowerman runners who finished in the top seven.
The championship determined which top six athletes would represent Team USA at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, on Saturday, March 30.
After the event, Houlihan said to USATF.TV that she wasn't sure if she would compete at the world championships and that her coach, Jerry Schumacher, will help her make that decision.
According to runnersworld.com, Huddle, the American record-holder in the event, took the lead early on and led at the 5K point. Aliphine Tuliamuk, who finished fourth, took the lead at the 23-minute mark. Then with 600 meters left Houlihan made her move and separated herself from the pack for the win.
It was the fourth time Huddle has finished in second place in the USA Cross Country Championships.
This was Houlihan's first performance of the 2019 season. In 2018, she became the American record holder in the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14:34.45 and she ran a personal best 3:57.34 in the 1500-meter run.
In the men's racE,The Shadrack Kipchirchir defeated Emmanuel Bor for the national title. Kipchirchir ran a time of 28:52.50.