Prep roundup: Iowa state track results for Thursday

The Iowa State Track and Field meet kicked off on Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, with many Northwest Iowa athletes competing in their respective events. The following are the winners and local results from Thursday's morning session.
CLASS 2A
BOYS
3200m-- 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue 9:22.83; 12. Deven Henry, West Sioux 10:06.53;
200m dash (prelim)-1. Brayden Wollan, Underwood 22.22q; 2. Logan Franken, Unity Christian 22.31q; 5. Cooper Dejean, OABCIG 22.64q; 6. Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake 22.71q
4x800--1. Northeast, Goose Lake 8:15.69; 7. Western Christian 8:26.22; 11. Central Lyon 8:30.57; 22. Sioux Center 8:42.02
100m (prelims)--1. Cooper DeJean, OABCIG 10.98q; 15. Dillon Fine, Spirit Lake 11.66; 16. Ethan Backhaus, Spirit Lake 11.67; 20. Kolton Knop, OABCIG 11.76
400m--1. Brayden Wollan, Underwood 47.73; 3. Tanner Schouten, Unity Christian 48.61; 4. Qau Hussey, Spirit Lake 49.53; 9. Vance Katzfey, Spirit Lake 51.28; 11. Tristan Lundy, Hinton 52.07; 18. Ethan Spronk, Western Christian 53.42;
SHR (prelim)--1. Treynor 1:02.12q; 2. Okoboji, Milford 1:02.24q; 5. Spirit Lake 1:02.82q; 8. Sibley-Ocheyedan 1:03.53q; 18. OABCIG 1:06.25
Long jump--1. Cooper DeJean, OABCIG 23-07.50; 4. Jenner Johnson, Western Christian; 9. Dougie Noonkester, Sibley-Ocheyedan 20-08.00
Shot put--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup 55-00.50; 5. William Alexander, Okoboji Milford 50-07.50; 12. Caden Sussex, Hinton 57-04.00; 16. Shane Habben, Western Chrisian 46-01.25; 19. Jordan Ver Meer, West Lyon 45-00.75.
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
SHR (prelim) -- 1. Cascade 1:07.57; 4. Ridge View 1:09.65; 8. Sioux Central 1:10.24.
3000m--1. Daniele Hostetler, Mid-Prairie 10:25.26; 10. Amaya Van Essen, Unity Christian 11:11.81; 19. Olivia Hoogland, Unity Christian 11:45.81
200m dash (prelim)--1. Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama 25.68q; 4. Anna Winterrowd, OABCIG 26.27q; 4. Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon 26.27; 11. Paige Kuchel, KPWC 26.73;
4x800--1. Van Meter 9:42.03; 2. Sibley-Ocheyedan 9:45.11; 5. Western Christian 9:58.59; 7. Central Lyon 10:05.45; 10. Cherokee 10:11.08
100m(prelims)-1. Jaidyn Sellers Panorama 12.66q; 2. Anna Winterrowd OABCIG 12.82q; 8. Aubree Bell, KPWC 12.93q; 17. Camille Zwiefel, Cherokee 13.28
400m--1.Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon 56.25; 2. Erika Kuntz, KPWC 56.86; 4. Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58.08; 23. Abby Winterrowd, OABCIG 1:04.88
Shot put--1. Annika Headington Waukon 42-06.00; 16. Morgan Robinson, Okoboji Milford 35-01.00; 21. Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon 33-10.00; 23. Addie Hickey, OABCIG 32-09.75; 24. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton 31-09.25.
Long jump--1. Kylee Sallee, Hudson 17-11.75; 10. Claire Johnson, Sheldon 16-03.50; 13. Aubree Bell, KPWC 15-09.00; 18. Berkley Johannsen, Sioux Central 15-02.75; 20. Preslie Peterson, Sioux Central 14-10.75
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
SHR (prelim)--1. Clear Creek-Amana 1:05.78q; 2. Spencer 1:07.92q; 6. Boyden-HUll/Rock Valley 1:08.94q; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley 1:12.31; 16. Le Mars 1:12.45; 17. Denison-Schleswig 1:12.48
3000m--1. Shewaye Johnson, Ballard 9:57.21; 7. Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley 10:41.92; 15. Emma Haley, MOC-Floyd Valley 11:22.72
200m (prelim)--1. Audrey Biermann, Epworth 25.17q; 4. Allison Piercy, Spencer 26.18q; 22. Emma Salker, SBL 27.52
4x800--1. Solon 9:21.94; 9. SBL 10:00.89; 11. Sioux Center 10:04.93
100m(prelims)--1. Audrey Biermann, Epworth 12.53q; 8. Jada Piercy, Spencer 13.02q; 10. Tierney Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley 13.06; 11. Carolyn Meines MOC-Floyd Valley 13.09; 16. Stella Hector, Le Mars 13.17; 24. Jaelyn Johnson, Spencer 13.55
400m--1. Audrey Biermann, Epworth 55.80; 11. Nyalang Yak, Storm Lake 1:01.17; 12. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan 1:01.20; 15. Kyler Bomgaars, Boyden-Hull 1:01.88
Discus Throw--1. Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa 140-01; 14. Makenna Walhouf, Sioux Center 108-03
High jump--1. Miracle Ailes, Keokuk 5-07.00; 3. Jacie Vander Waal, Sioux Center 5-04.00; 6. Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan 5-02.00; 7. Mary Yanga, Storm Lake 5-02.00; 9. Avery Nelson, Bishop Heelan 5-02.00; 14. Addie Mosier, SBL 5-00.00
CLASS 3A
BOYS
3200m- - 1. Nate Mueller, ADM Adel 9:13.54; 7. Marco Lopez, Boyden-Hull 9:43.23; 15. Kleyton De Groot, MOC-Floyd Valley 10:07.80
200m dash (prelims)-1. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt 22.36q; 16. Ashton Verdoom, SBL 23.25; 24. Matthew Bomgaars, Sioux Center 23.78
4x800--1. Pella 7:55.14; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 8:15.97; 12. Boyden-Hull 8:19.20; 13. Le Mars 8:21.12;
100m (prelims)--1. Alex Mota, Marion 11.26q; 10. Jailen Hansen, Storm Lake 11.43; 13. Taron Green, Spencer 11.50
400m--1. Elijah Morris, Washington 49.53; 7. Ashton Verdoorn, SBL 50.53; 18. Evan Janzen, Boyden-Hull, 52.87; 21. Cael Kass, Le Mars 53.35
SHR (prelim)--1. Pella 1:00.29q; 5. Le Mars 1:02.26q; 20. MOC-Floyd Valley 1:05.57
High jump--1. Ian Collins, Charles City 6-09.00; 16. Trevor Segar, Sioux Center 5-09.00
Discus Throw--1. Brandon VanderSluis, Le Mars 170-06; 6. Caden LaFleuer, Bishop Heelan 153-11; 13. Lane Hettinga, MOC-Floyd Valley 143-01; 16. Josiah Bundt, MOC-Floyd Valley 138-10
Class 1A
Girls
Shot put--1. Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 41-09.75; 18. Lexi Roberts, Newell-Fonda 33-03.00
Boys
Long jump
1. Kole Becker, Lisbon 22-04.00; 4. Noah Adams, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20-11.25; 6. Carter Sievers, Newell-Fonda 19-11.50; 10. Zach Kraft, Gehlen Catholic 19-07.50;
Class 4A
Girls
Discus Throw
1. Myah Brinker, Cedar Falls 128-08; 6. Caitlyn Miller, Sioux City North 120-11; 21. Courtney Johnson, Sioux City North 94-10;
