Prep roundup: Pender's Ashley Ostrand claims Class D Nebraska state titles in 100 and 200 meter dash

The Nebraska state track and field meet continued on Thursday, with athletes from several Class D area schools participating in the event at Burke Stadium.
Pender's Ashley Ostrand claimed multiple state titles, with victories in the girls' 100 meter and 200 meter dash finals.
Ostrand placed third in the 400 meter dash, and was the anchor on the girls' 4x100 meter relay team that finished in fourth place.
On the boys' side Brody Krusemark finished sixth in the 100 meter dash for Pender.
Creighton hurdler Kyler Adams finished 13th on Wednesday in the 110 meter hurdle prelims, with a time of 16.98. Adams time was not good enough to qualify him for the finals. Tony Berger of Riverside took first place in the prelims with a time of 15.60. In the long jump, Creighton's Cade Hammer leapt a distance of 18-09.50, good enough for 12th place overall, while Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock took first at 21-05.50. Hammer also took eighth in the triple jump, with a mark of 40-10.75.
Matthew Johnson of Creighton took first place in the pole vault with a height of 13-00.00, with Brun/Dav/Schickley's Aaron Mick taking first at 14-06. Finally, the school's 4x100 meter relay team placed eighth with a time of 46.04, while Central Valley won at 44.22
Hartington-Newcastle also had a good stable of athletes compete over the first two days of the meet. In the 100 meter dash prelims, Kobe Heitman ran a 11.69 to finish , not fast enough to qualify for the finals. In the 200 prelims, Jake Peitz placed 13th with a time of 23.63, as he also fell short of the finals. Peitz also competed in the shot put, where he finished 16th with a mark of 44-00.50 feet, and was a part of the 4x100 meter relay team that placed 11th with a time of 45.91. The team had a bit more luck in the 4x400, finishing fourth with a time of 3:34.13.
Mayson McIntosh placed 18th in the 300 hurdle prelims with a time of 44.81.
Jessica Opfer competed for the squad in the 1600 and 3200, and finished in 19th and 12 place with respective times of 6:01.46, and 13:13.76. In the boys' pole vault, Lane Heimes finished 16th overall with a mark of 10-06.00
The Wynot high school relay teams had a tremendous day on Thursday, with state title victories in the girls 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay. In the 400 meter dash, Charlie Schroeder finished second overall in the finals. On the girls' side, Kendra Pinkleman placed seventh in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.41.