Prep roundup: Pender's Ashley Ostrand claims Class D Nebraska state titles in 100 and 200 meter dash

The Nebraska state track and field meet continued on Thursday, with athletes from several Class D area schools participating in the event at Burke Stadium.

Pender's Ashley Ostrand claimed multiple state titles, with victories in the girls' 100 meter and 200 meter dash finals.

Ostrand placed third in the 400 meter dash, and was the anchor on the girls' 4x100 meter relay team that finished in fourth place.

On the boys' side Brody Krusemark finished sixth in the 100 meter dash for Pender.

Creighton hurdler Kyler Adams finished 13th on Wednesday in the 110 meter hurdle prelims, with a time of 16.98. Adams time was not good enough to qualify him for the finals. Tony Berger of Riverside took first place in the prelims with a time of 15.60. In the long jump, Creighton's Cade Hammer leapt a distance of 18-09.50, good enough for 12th place overall, while Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock took first at 21-05.50. Hammer also took eighth in the triple jump, with a mark of 40-10.75.

Matthew Johnson of Creighton took first place in the pole vault with a height of 13-00.00, with Brun/Dav/Schickley's Aaron Mick taking first at 14-06. Finally, the school's 4x100 meter relay team placed eighth with a time of 46.04, while Central Valley won at 44.22