PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sioux City North's Gabe Nash, Will Lohr go 1-2 in the Dakota Relays 1,600-meter run

SIOUX FALLS — The North High School boys track and field team had three runners who competed in the 1,600-meter run at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls on Saturday, and Gabe Nash led the pack with a winning time of 4 minutes, 20.18 seconds.
Nash, a Stars sophomore, placed just ahead of junior teammate Will Lohr, who finished .32 hundredths of a second behind Nash.
Nash and Lohr are now ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the 1,600 in Iowa Class 4A with those times.
Both Nash and Lohr’s times from Saturday broke Biya Simbaasa’s school record in the 1,600.
Stars junior Yemane Kifle finished 24th in that race (4:39.25) ahead of Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney (4:40.47).
North's Caitlyn Miller also placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 117-6.
LATE FRIDAY
Dakota Relays local results
West junior Holly Duax won the 200-meter special event on Friday, winning the race in 25.34 seconds. She beat Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley by eight one-hundredths of a second.
In the race right before that, North sophomore Gabe Nash placed fourth in the 800 special event race. His time was 1 minute, 56.43 seconds. Dakota Valley senior Tommy Nikkel was eighth in that race, in 1:59.71.
Bismarck senior Sean Korsmo won the 800 in 1:55.25.
Beresford’s 1,600 girls sprint medley placed second in 4:20.78. The Panthers placed 15th in that same race, finishing in 4:35.85.
Last week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed, placed third in the shot put in 53 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
There were five teams who competed in the 4x800 “Class A” division. Vermillion was second (8:28.92), Central Lyon fourth (8:38.50), Beresford sixth (8:49.29), Dakota Valley 15th (9:09.99) and Elk Point-Jefferson was 18th (9:39.79).
The Lions’ girls 4x800 team placed fourth in the same division with a time of 10:18.03.
Nighthawk Relays
The Western Christian boys won the meet with 133 points. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was second with 121 and Okoboji had 104 points.
The Wolfpack won two field events — Jenner Johnson in the long jump at 21-5 and Dalton Westra in the high jump at 6 feet even.
Western Christan also won two open individual races. Ethan Spronk won in the 400 with a time of 50.93 seconds. Carson Elberts won the 800 in 2:06.46.
The Wolfpack also won in the 4x400 (3:31.08) and 4x800 (8:29.35).
Nighthawks’ distance runner Marco Lopez won the 1,600 and 3,200. His time in the 1,600 was 4:31.69 and in the 3,200 (9:59.70). Marcus Kelderman won in the 200 with a time of 23.08 seconds.
Ace Nelson Relays
Denison-Schleswig broke 10 personal records Friday at the Ace Nelson Relays in Atlantic. Four of them ended up being in wins, including Claire Leinen in the 100 (13.47), Bella Araujo in the 200 (27.69).