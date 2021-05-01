PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sioux City North's Gabe Nash, Will Lohr go 1-2 in the Dakota Relays 1,600-meter run

SIOUX FALLS — The North High School boys track and field team had three runners who competed in the 1,600-meter run at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls on Saturday, and Gabe Nash led the pack with a winning time of 4 minutes, 20.18 seconds.

Nash, a Stars sophomore, placed just ahead of junior teammate Will Lohr, who finished .32 hundredths of a second behind Nash.

Nash and Lohr are now ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the 1,600 in Iowa Class 4A with those times.

Both Nash and Lohr’s times from Saturday broke Biya Simbaasa’s school record in the 1,600.

Stars junior Yemane Kifle finished 24th in that race (4:39.25) ahead of Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney (4:40.47).

North's Caitlyn Miller also placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 117-6.

LATE FRIDAY

Dakota Relays local results

West junior Holly Duax won the 200-meter special event on Friday, winning the race in 25.34 seconds. She beat Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley by eight one-hundredths of a second.