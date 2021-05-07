PREP TRACK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central dominates home meet

The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls track team came away with a victory on Thursday in the KP-WC Invitational, as KP-WC took first place with 249 team points, while Ridge View took second place at 152.

100-meter dash: KP-WC runner Aubree Bell won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.34, while Ridge View's Kiara Dutler took second at 14.26.

200-meter dash: KP-WC's Paige Kuchel took first in the 200 with a time of 26.78, ahead of Bell, who ran a 27.06.

400-meter dash: Erika Kuntz of KP-WC and teammate Lillian Ofert took first and second in the 400 with respective times of 1:01.58, and 1:04.45.

800-meter run: Kuntz also won the 800 with a time of 2:28.03, while Makayla Archer of KP-WC finished second at 2:41.16.

100-meter hurdles: Ridge View runner Rowan Jensen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.08, while KP-WC's Avery Schroeder took second at 17.27.

1500-meter run: KP-WC's Kalyn Cameron and Sarah Putze took the top two spots in the 1500, with times of 5:37.82, and 5:42.27.