PREP TRACK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central dominates home meet

The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls track team came away with a victory on Thursday in the KP-WC Invitational, as KP-WC took first place with 249 team points, while Ridge View took second place at 152.
100-meter dash: KP-WC runner Aubree Bell won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.34, while Ridge View's Kiara Dutler took second at 14.26.
200-meter dash: KP-WC's Paige Kuchel took first in the 200 with a time of 26.78, ahead of Bell, who ran a 27.06.
400-meter dash: Erika Kuntz of KP-WC and teammate Lillian Ofert took first and second in the 400 with respective times of 1:01.58, and 1:04.45.
800-meter run: Kuntz also won the 800 with a time of 2:28.03, while Makayla Archer of KP-WC finished second at 2:41.16.
100-meter hurdles: Ridge View runner Rowan Jensen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.08, while KP-WC's Avery Schroeder took second at 17.27.
1500-meter run: KP-WC's Kalyn Cameron and Sarah Putze took the top two spots in the 1500, with times of 5:37.82, and 5:42.27.
3000-meter run: Putze also took first in the 3000 at 12:129.86, while teammate Mary Putze ran 12:50.30, to take second.
400-meter hurdles: KP-WC runner Hanna Rodgers won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.85, and Ridge View's Tatum Shepard placed second at 1:15.90.
Discus: Ridge View's Katie Pinkhinke won the discus event with a toss of 118-04, while Autumn Henkel was second at 101-07.
High Jump: KP-WC's Camrin Baird won the high jump with a mark of 4-10, while Ridge View's Madison Stowater placed second, at the same height.
Long Jump: Shae Dutler of Ridge View jumped 15 feet, five inches to win the long jump. Lex McElrath of KP-WC was second at 15-00.50.
Shot Put: Henkel won the shot put with a throw of 32-04, while Pinkhinke was second at 32-03.00.
4x100 Meter Relay: KP-WC won the 4x100 with a time of 52.11. Ridge View was second at 52.27.
4x200 Meter Relay: KP-WC also won the 4x200 at 1:49.27, while West Monona was second with a time of 1:51.80.
4x400 Meter Relay: KP-WC scored a win in the 4x400, at 4:09.77. West Monona took second at 4:32.28.
4x800 Meter Relay: KP-WC finished off its relay sweep with a time of 10:46 in the 4x800 Meter Relay. West Monona again took second, this time with a time of 11:04.78.
400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle: Ridge View won the 400 shuttle hurdle with a mark of 1:13.42, while KP-WC was second with a time of 1:14.08.
800 Sprint Medley: KP-WC won the sprint medley at 1:57.02, while West Monona was second, at 2:02.12.
1600 Distance Medley: KP-WC finished off its dominant meet with a time of 4:38.80, ahead of second place Ridge View, which ran a 4:57.65.
Boys
KPWC also won the boys' side of the KP-WC Invitational with a one-point win over Ridge View, 159 to 158.
100 Meter Dash: Ridge View took the top two spots in the 100 meter dash, as Brody Deitering and Jesse Coleman ran respective times of 11.61 and 11.82.
200 Meter Dash: Alex Wilford took first place in the 200 at 23.91, while Coleman was second at 24.03.
400 Meter Dash: Harris-Lake Park's Carson Hellinga won the 400 at 53.04, while Grant Russell of West Monona was second at 54.33.
800 Meter Dash: Earnie Clayton of the Ridge View JV Squad win the 800 meter run at 2:15.98, while Sam Brannon of Siouxland Christian was second at 2:16.17.
110 Meter Hurdles: Jacob Brinkman of Ridge View took the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.49, while KPWC's Cole Reis was second at 15.76.
1600 Meter Run: Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian was first in the 1600 at 4:50.97, while Tristen Jessen of KPWC was second at 5:00.12.
3200 Meter Run: Jayce Runyon of West Monona took first place at 10:53.45, over a full minute ahead the runner-up, Sam Brannon of Siouxland Christian.
400 Meter Hurdles: West Monona's Micah Farrens won the 400-Meter Hurdles with a time of 58.84, while Jayden Hodgell of Harris-Lake Park was second at 1:01.34.
Discus: Ian Shepard of Ridge View won the discus with a toss of 126-01, while KPWC's Luke Paulsen was second at 122-04.
High Jump: Ridge View's Beau Blackmore won the high jump with a jump of 5-06.00. KPWC's Rafael Paramo was second at 5-06.00.
Shot Put: Ridge View's Cameron Spina took first place in the shot put with a throw of 44-09, while Ridge View's Brody Deitering took second place at 40-03.00.
4x100 Meter Relay: KPWC ran a 43.31 to win the 4x100, and Ridge View was second at 44.52.
4x200 Meter Relay: KPWC also won the 4x200 at 1:35.21, while Ridge View was runner-up at 1:37.95.
4x400 Meter Relay: Ridge View won the 4x400 at 3:40.11, while West Monona was second at 3:41.96.
4x800 Meter Relay: Ridge View also took the 4x800, while KPWC finished second.
440 Meter Shuttle Hurdle: Ridge View finished first in this event, with a time of 1:04.77, while KPWC was second at 1:07.21.
800 Spring Medley: KPWC won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:39.43, while West Monona took second place at 1:42.15.
1600 Distance Medley Relay: KPWC finished its day with a win in the 1600, with a time of 3:53.77, while Harris-Lake Park was runner up at 4:03.59.
2021 Wolverine Relays
Unity Christian earned a sweep on Thursday at the Wolverine Relays, as the Knights won the boys championship with an overall score of 183, and the girls came out with a win at a team score of 184.
For the Unity Christian boys, Cody Feikema led the way with 26 total points scored, with Calen Te Krony was close behind at 20 points.
South O'Brien placed second as a team with 121 total points, while Sioux Central scored 88 points to finish third.
West Sioux Falcon Relays
Lawton-Bronson's girls team won with 115 points in a regular-season meet, followed by Gehlen Catholic with 92 points and Hinton with 81 points.
A key race for the Eagles came in the 800, as they took the top three spots. They were led by Jolee Mesz, who won in 2:41.53.
Mesz also won the 1,500 in 5:26.12.
The Jays won on the boys' side, with 155.5 points. The Eagles were second (93) while MMCRU third at 92 points.