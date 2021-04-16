PREP TRACK: Sioux City schools dominate Bob Guhin Invite

On the boys' side for East, Ethan Burge ran a 2:12.20 for a first place finish in the 800 meter run, with Henry Jaerger of North and fellow Black Raider Henry Campbell taking second third, respectively.

East's 4x100 meter relay team took second place with a time of 45.03, behind only Spirit Lake. In the 4x800, East won it with a time of 8:57.47.

North's athletes also snagged several victories. In the boys' 1600, Yemane Kifle took first place at 4:30.68, and the Stars finished with four of the top six spots.

North runner Lorcan Christensen won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.19, while the Stars crushed the 3200, claiming each of the top five spots.

North's Gabe Nash qualified for the Drake Relays by winning the 3,200 with a time of 9:33.95. It was the first time Nash had run a 3,200 in a varsity meet.

Christensen finished second in the 110 meter hurdles behind Caleb Postma of Okoboji. North also won the boys' distance medley, as well as the 4x400 meter relay.

LeMars took first place in both the boys shot put and discus throw. Brandon Vandersluis claimed the title in each, with a discus throw of 166-05, 20 feet farther than the second place finisher. In the shot put, he finished at 52-05.