PREP TRACK: Sioux City schools dominate Bob Guhin Invite

SIOUX CITY —Sioux City schools dominated the leaderboards on Thursday at the Bob Guhin East Invite, with West, East, North, and Bishop Heelan all finishing in first place in multiple events.
Sioux City West took first place in the 4x100 meter relay, as the team of Allie Hansen, Gabby Wagner, Lily Juhnke, and Holly Duax won it with a time of 50.93. Sioux City East was close behind, at 51.10.
Juhnke also won the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.94, nearly a full second ahead of the runner-up finisher. Duax took first place in the 400-meter dash, at 59.41, which beat Bishop Heelan's Mia Conley by nearly five seconds.
On the boys' side for West, Michael Duax won both the 100-meter, and 200-meter dash, with times of 11.29 and 23.47. Duax took second in the 400, behind Qai Hussey of Spirit Lake.
Duax also won the long jump, with a leap of J20-7.50. In all, West finished the day with seven total event victories.
For East, Gordan Bella took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.89, while Kaia Downs won the 1500-meter, at 5:18.20.
East also won the 4x200 meter relay with a mark of 1:51.18, while West took the girls 800 sprint medley. East placed second in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle, and won the girls' long jump, as Lineya Wells jumped 17-03.00.
On the boys' side for East, Ethan Burge ran a 2:12.20 for a first place finish in the 800 meter run, with Henry Jaerger of North and fellow Black Raider Henry Campbell taking second third, respectively.
East's 4x100 meter relay team took second place with a time of 45.03, behind only Spirit Lake. In the 4x800, East won it with a time of 8:57.47.
North's athletes also snagged several victories. In the boys' 1600, Yemane Kifle took first place at 4:30.68, and the Stars finished with four of the top six spots.
North runner Lorcan Christensen won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.19, while the Stars crushed the 3200, claiming each of the top five spots.
North's Gabe Nash qualified for the Drake Relays by winning the 3,200 with a time of 9:33.95. It was the first time Nash had run a 3,200 in a varsity meet.
Christensen finished second in the 110 meter hurdles behind Caleb Postma of Okoboji. North also won the boys' distance medley, as well as the 4x400 meter relay.
LeMars took first place in both the boys shot put and discus throw. Brandon Vandersluis claimed the title in each, with a discus throw of 166-05, 20 feet farther than the second place finisher. In the shot put, he finished at 52-05.
On the girls side, Kuemper's Kenzie Schon took first with a shot put throw of 37-04, while North's Kaitlyn Miller threw the discus 120-01.25 feet.
Spencer Girls' Invite
Spencer took first place in Thursday's girls invite by crushing the competition, finishing with 195 points, while Emmetsburg finished a distance second, with 78.
Allison Piercy took first in the 100 meter dash, with a time of 13.40, and also won the 200 with a 26.79.
In the 400 meter dash, Spencer's Erika Amendt won with a time of 1:03.53. Maddie Morony won the 100 meter hurdles for Spencer at 16.88, and the Tigers took the top two spots in the 1500, as Emma Morey and Ivy Hamilton had times of 5:40.58, and 5:47.31, respectively.
Both of the top two runners in the 400 meter hurdle were also from Spencer, in Jerra Merchant and Maddie Morony.
Spencer discus thrower Elli Heisinger won her event with a throw of 103-05, while Olivia Huckfelt finished second for the Tigers in the shot put, with a mark of 34-10.
Spencer capped off its dominant day with victories in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x800, and the 800 sprint medley relay, while finishing second in the 4x400 and second in its heat in the 400 meter shuttle hurdle.
In the 800-meter run, Okoboji runner Lexi Duffy took first with a time of 2:34.95. Lauren Duffy, another Okoboji product, won the 3000 meter run at 12:19.61.
Sioux Center Invite
Western Christian's Wyatt Gulker won the boys' high jump on Thursday at the Sioux Center Invite, as the Wolfpack multisport standout leapt to a height of six feet, two inches more than the runner up, Dougie Noonkester of Sibley-Ocheyedan.
In the girls' high jump, Jacie Vanderwaal of Sioux Center took first place with a height of 5-02. Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot finished second at five feet even.
In the boys' long jump, Matthew Bomgaars of Sioux Center took first with a jump of 20 feet, while Sibley-Ocheyedan teammates Carter Brouwer and Noonkester took second and third with respective distances of 19-10 3/4, and 19-07 1/2.
Le Mars junior Lilly McNaughton won the long jump with a mark of 16-07, beating the second place finisher by more than a foot.
Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield won the boys' shot put with a 46-05 mark, while MOC-Floyd Valley senior Aden De Jong finished second at 44-06 1/2.
On the girls' side, MOC-Floyd Valley's Dejah Coe won the shot put with a 34-04 finish.
In the discus, Lane Hettinga scored another win for the Dutchmen, with a throw of 149-05.
The Dutchmen also won the boys' distance medley relay. Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan took the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.64, and also won the 800 at 2:25.95.
In the boys' 400, Western Christian's Ethan Spronk got the win.
In the 4x200 meter relay races, Sioux Center won the girls title, while Unity Christian won the boys.
Lilly McNaughton of Le Mars scored a win in the 100 meter hurdles, while the 110 meter boys hurdles saw Central Lyon's Gable Van Beek got the victory.
In the boys' 800, Western Christian's Carson Elbers won with a time of 2:06.67, while Logan Franken of Unity Christian won the boys' 200 meter dash at 22.52.
Madi Huls of Le Mars won the girls' 200 with a time of 27.02.
Gracie Schoonhoven won the 400 meter hurdles for Unity Christian with a time of 1:07.83, and Emily Haverdink of MOC-Floyd Valley won the girls' 1500 with a time of 5:07.85.