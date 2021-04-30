PREP TRACK: South Sioux City girls win home invitational

MVAOCOU meet

KPWC swept the boys and girls meet Thursday in Mapleton. The KPWC girls won with 237 points; the boys had 150.

Denison-Schleswig’s girls were second with 143 1/2 points while on the boys’ side, Lawton-Bronson was second with 126 points.

The rest of the girls standings looked like this: Lawton-Bronson (99), West Monona (86), MVAOCOU (69.5), River Valley (32), West Harrison (19) and Siouxland Christian (15).

The rest of the boys standings were as follows: Denison-Schleswig (119), West Monona (102), Siouxland Christian (64), West Harrison (59), MVAOCOU (46), Boyer Valley (42) and River Valley (six).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0