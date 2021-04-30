PREP TRACK: South Sioux City girls win home invitational

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School girls track and field team Thursday defended its home meet by winning the South Sioux City Invitational with 110.66 points.
The Cardinals edged Elkhorn South with 104 points.
The five Iowa metro teams also competed at the meet, and North led the group with a fifth-place finish at 61 points.
East was sixth with 44 points; Bishop Heelan seventh at 41 points; West ninth at 17 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 10th with two points.
Here’s a full rundown of local top-3 finishers in events:
- North senior Courtney Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 2 inches. Cardinals sophomore Melissa DeLaTorre was second at 33-11.
- Cardinals senior Tasha Freiberg won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches. She defeated Heelan’s Taylor Jochum, who was at 5-2.
- East senior Lineya Wells was the winner in the long jump at 17 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
- Trista Harsma of South Sioux was third in the triple jump at 33-9.
- SSC junior Allie Lieber placed second in the pole vault, clearing the nine-foot mark.
- North, South Sioux and East placed in the top-3, in that order, in the girls 4x800 relay. The Stars won in 10 minutes, 19 seconds. The Cardinals’ time was 10:49; East’s time at 10:50.
- Heelan was second in the shuttle hurdle in 1:22.01 while South Sioux was third (1:22.46).
- Brooklyn Stanley of Heelan was third in the 400, as the Crusaders freshman ran it in 60.77.
- The Cardinals took two of the top-3 spots in the girls 3,200 run. Emane Ahmed won in 12:34.90; Ashley Hedquist was third (13:12.09).
- East junior Baling Tang was third in the 100 hurdles in 16.95 seconds.
- West junior Lily Juhnke won the open 100 final, as the Wolverines junior’s time was 12.52 seconds.
- Kaia Downs broke a meet record in the 800, running it in 2:17.54.
- Ashlynn Garcia of South Sioux placed third in the 300 hurdles, in 52.29.
- Emily Penne was second in the 200 (26.75) for the Cardinals.
- The Stars took first and third in the 1,600. Elizabeth Jordan won in 5:37.96; Avery Beller third in 5:44.10.
- There was a 4x100 heat for throwers, and North placed second in that in 63.17 while SSC was third (64.16).
- In the 4x100 fast heat, South Sioux led the local pack with a second-place finish in 51.39 seconds.
- Heelan closed out the night with a win in the 4x400 in 4:09.00. That set a new meet record that stood for 21 years. North was also third (4:22.19).
Elkhorn South won in the boys team standings with 173.5, and the local leader was North with 77 points.
- The Cardinals were fourth with 43 points; East sixth (36); Heelan seventh (31 ½), West ninth (20) and the Warriors were 10th (16).
- Here’s a full rundown of local top-3 finishers in events:
- Heelan senior Mason Scott was third in the shot put, as his best throw was 49-5.
- Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl and North’s Dayton Harrell were second and third in the long jump. Kuehl’s longest leap was 21-4 1/2 while Harrell had a jump of 20-6.
- North placed second in the 4x800, finishing in a time of 8:54.06. The Warriors were third in 8:54.07.
- East and North were second and third in the shuttle hurdle relay, as the Black Raiders’ time was 1:08.18 and the Stars’ time was 1:16.15.
- The Warriors got their lone win of the night when Warriors senior Ashton Verdoorn won the open 400 in a time of 51.50.
- Each of the top-3 runners in the 3,200 were local. North’s Yemane Kifle won in a time of 9:53.94, North’s Natnael Kifle second (9:54.22) and SSC’s Mesuidi Ejerso third (10:06.77).
- SSC senior Dhugomsa Mohammed won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.73 while Stars junior Lorcan Christensen was the runner-up (15.94). Mohammed also won the 300 hurdles race in 41.46.
- Wolverines senior Michael Duax won the open 100, in a time of 11.09 seconds.
- North junior Will Lohr was third in the 800, getting a time of 1:59.58.
- Natnael Kifle was second in the 1,600 (4:36.05) while East’s Ryan Campbell was third (4:45.15).
- Heelan ran the fastest time in the 4x100 throwers race, in a time of 51.85. South Sioux was second in 53.31; East third in 53.49.
- The Crusaders and Cardinals finished behind Columbus in the 4x100. Heelan was second (44.93); SSC third (45.71).
- North closed out the night with a win in the 4x400 (3:34.55).
MVAOCOU meet
KPWC swept the boys and girls meet Thursday in Mapleton. The KPWC girls won with 237 points; the boys had 150.
Denison-Schleswig’s girls were second with 143 1/2 points while on the boys’ side, Lawton-Bronson was second with 126 points.
The rest of the girls standings looked like this: Lawton-Bronson (99), West Monona (86), MVAOCOU (69.5), River Valley (32), West Harrison (19) and Siouxland Christian (15).
The rest of the boys standings were as follows: Denison-Schleswig (119), West Monona (102), Siouxland Christian (64), West Harrison (59), MVAOCOU (46), Boyer Valley (42) and River Valley (six).