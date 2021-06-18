Shelby Houlihan denies claims she was going to run at U.S. Olympic Trials if injunction wasn't granted

Houlihan began the day on the start list for both races, which led to phones ringing off the hook at USATF, USOPC, World Athletics and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The main question: Why was the runner, who shared news of her suspension earlier in the week on social media, still on the start list?

“Despite how frustrated people might be with the CAS decision, she is serving a sanction," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. "Under the rules, she’s not allowed to compete. It would be illegal for her to do so, unless a court orders differently.”

And so, with only hours to go until the races begin, Houlihan's slim chances of staying eligible rested on her filing an appeal to the Swiss federal court, and the court issuing an injunction that would allow her to compete while it decides whether to take the case.

“I will forge ahead with my appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its reasoned decision. I am told that appeals of this kind are difficult to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail.

“It means the world to me that so many of you have reached out with kind words, offerings of help, and have stood by me with support. I will never forget how loved you have all made me feel.”

