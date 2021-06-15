Shelby Houlihan's high school coach supports, believes former Black Raiders standout

While she was running for the Arizona State University Sun Devils, Houlihan lost her senior year after being a national champion the previous season.

Those roadblocks were hard to overcome, but, as Clarahan put it, they made her a stronger athlete.

But, how does Houlihan jump over this obstacle?

“This will be the toughest thing she will go through in her career,” Clarahan said.

Another potential problem: Criticism from the fans. If she’s vindicated, Clarahan pointed out, there will be those who say she cheated regardless of the outcome.

Houlihan will have to drown out that noise for the rest of her life.

“I think about how tough this is on her and the fact that she’s going to be branded a cheater,” Clarahan said. “True or not, she could come through this thing and totally be vindicated. There will be that group that will say, ‘no way.’”

Clarahan later said he believed Houlihan’s story, noting that she hadn’t cheated or cut a proverbial corner while running at East.