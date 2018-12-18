Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan was named the U.S. Women's Athlete of the Year by Track & Field News on Monday.
Houlihan received 18 first-place votes, seven second-place votes and three third-place votes. She had 10 more first-place votes than vaulter Sandi Morris to win the Athlete of the Year honors by Track & Field News, which has been choosing a U.S. Women's Athlete of the year since 1976.
Houlihan is the 43rd winner of the award and she is only the second 1,500-meter runner to win the award since Mary Slaney, who won it in 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1984.
Back in November, Houlihan was named the recipient of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award, the top female honors from USA Track and Field.
Houlihan set an American record in the 5,000-meter run and won four USA Track and Field titles. She set the new 5,000-meter record in Belgium with a time of 14:34.45. It set the record by four seconds. She also became the second female to win both the 1,500- and 5,000-meter run at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She also won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
At the IAAF World Indoor Championships in England, Houlihan finished in fourth place in the 1,500-meter run with a personal best time of 4:06.21. She finished in fifth place in the 3,000-meter run.