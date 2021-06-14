Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan tests positive for banned substance, denies allegations

"I did everything I could to prove my innocence. I passed a polygraph test. I had my hair sampled by one of the world’s foremost toxicologists. WADA agreed that test proved that there was no build up of this substance in my body, which there would have been if I were taking it regularly."

Houlihan also said that the lab refused to move from its initial decision, and had concluded that Houlihan had taken the steroid orally, but not on a regular basis.

"I believe my explanation fits the facts much better -- because it’s true. I also believe it was dismissed without proper due process," Houlihan said in her Instagram post.

On June 11, Houlihan says, she received word that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had not accepted her explanation, and that she is banned from competition for four years.

If the suspension holds, it would cause her to not only miss this year's Tokyo Olympics, but the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

"I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I’ve loved and poured myself into just to see how good I was," Houlihan's statement continued. "I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance enhancing substances. And that includes that of which I am being accused.