State track and field: West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer claims 400-meter state title

DES MOINES -- Applesauce is to Kennedy Kramer as spinach is to Popeye.
Kramer, a West Lyon High School senior, won the 400-meter dash on Thursday at the Iowa state track and field meet with a time 56.25, beating KPWC’s Erika Kuntz.
With the win, Kramer became the first Wildcats runner to win a state championship during a running event in the school’s history.
“No one has ever done this before, and it’s really nice that I could do it,” Kramer said. “I’ve been really working hard for this. I told myself to keep running and that I wanted it really bad. It’s a really fun accomplishment.”
Kramer was going to celebrate by eating a serving of applesauce, which was waiting for her in her lunch box in the stands.
The tradition started when Kramer first qualified for state a couple of years ago. She was given a container of applesauce to drink before her races, and she found out that she ran well.
So, Kramer found a new pre-race superstition.
“It was that one snack I craved when I ran,” Kramer said. “So, my freshman year, my coach promised me that he would buy me some applesauce if I placed, and I got third. Sure enough, he brought me applesauce.”
However, Kramer didn’t partake in her ritual on Thursday.
She admitted there were some nerves, running in the final heat in the fourth lane. Kramer held high expectations for herself and she wanted to win a state championship during her senior season.
Another part of those nerves was the nerves behind hopefully becoming the first in school history to win a running event.
“I have my cousin, Randi Childress, to calm me down,” Kramer said. “She’s so much like me and she has so much faith in me.”
Kramer did feel comfortable having Kuntz run right next to her in the same heat. Kramer and Kuntz have competed against each other before, and Kramer said she runs better when she is familiar with the competition.
Kramer should have been familiar with more girls than just Kuntz. The area had three of the top-four finishes in that race.
Outside of Kramer and Kuntz, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer placed fourth at 58.08. Brouwer ws a couple lanes over in No. 7 from Kuntz and Brouwer.
“I just had to make sure that I had to keep my body healthy,” Kramer said. “I’ll go have some applesauce now.”
Kramer advanced to the 200-meter finals on Saturday, as she ran a 26.27 in the Class 2A field on Thursday. OABCIG’s Anna Winterrowd also made that cut.
<h4>Jochum, Nelson place in top-10
Bishop Heelan junior Taylor Jochum came into the Class 3A high jump with the No. 1 seed, but she wound up with the fourth-place finish Thursday. Jochum cleared the 5-foot-4 mark on her second attempt.
She cleared the 5-foot-2 mark on her final attempt to make the six-person cut at 5-4.
Her teammate, senior Avery Nelson, placed in ninth at 5-2.
Addy Mosier of Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed 14th, making the five-foot mark.
Sioux Center’s Jacie Vander Waal was the area’s highest placing finisher, as she nearly made the 5-6 mark.
There was just one girl who made that 5-6 mark, Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes, who was the No. 2 seed entering the event.
<h4>SB-L wins 4x800 heat
Warriors junior Maddie Hinkel knew she had to rev up her pace right when she got the baton in the 4x800 relay.
The Warriors were in second when Ella Brester passed the baton to Hinkel and it took a little bit for Hinkel to make the pass on Sioux Center.
The Warriors won their heat with a time of 10:00.99, and even though that won them their heat, SB-L placed ninth overall.
“I knew there was a big gap so I tried to make up as much ground as I could around that first lap,” Hinkel said. “The second lap, I just pushed it into another gear. We knew at districts, we ran a little slower than what we wanted to.”
<h4>Generals place 2nd in 4x800
Brouwer was the anchor runner to help Sibley-Ocheyedan get second place in the Class 2A 4x800.
The Generals’ time was 9:45.11, more than three seconds behind champion Van Meter.
“I just knew in order to do best for my team, I was trying to get that first-place win,” Brouwer said. “I kept thinking that I needed to gain more and more ground each time.”
All four runners -- Bria Wasmund, Alayna Wingate, Olivia Hensch and Brouwer -- are all underclassmen and will return next season.
<h4>Other highlights
Ridge View and Sioux Central advanced to Saturday’s final in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay. The Raptors placed fourth in the prelims (1:09.65) and Sioux Central eighth (1:10.24).
Spencer and BHRV advanced to the Class 3A shuttle hurdle relay. The Tigers turned in a time of 1:07.92; the Nighthawks’ time was 1:08.94.
Winterrowd and Aubree Bell qualified in the Class 2A 100. Winterrowd had the second-fastest time of 12.82. Bell slid into the eighth spot with a time of 12.93.
Spencer’s Jada Piercy had the same fate as Bell, who clinched the No. 8 spot in the 3A 100 (13.02).
Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley placed seventh in the Class 3A 400 at 60.32.
SB-L’s Tessa Smith placed 23rd in the discus in Class 3A, with a throw of 87 feet, 10 inches.