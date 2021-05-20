State track and field: West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer claims 400-meter state title

However, Kramer didn’t partake in her ritual on Thursday.

She admitted there were some nerves, running in the final heat in the fourth lane. Kramer held high expectations for herself and she wanted to win a state championship during her senior season.

Another part of those nerves was the nerves behind hopefully becoming the first in school history to win a running event.

“I have my cousin, Randi Childress, to calm me down,” Kramer said. “She’s so much like me and she has so much faith in me.”

Kramer did feel comfortable having Kuntz run right next to her in the same heat. Kramer and Kuntz have competed against each other before, and Kramer said she runs better when she is familiar with the competition.

Kramer should have been familiar with more girls than just Kuntz. The area had three of the top-four finishes in that race.

Outside of Kramer and Kuntz, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer placed fourth at 58.08. Brouwer ws a couple lanes over in No. 7 from Kuntz and Brouwer.