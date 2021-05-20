State track notebook: VanderSluis wins Class 3A discus title

DES MOINES -- Brandon VanderSluis wasn’t concerned heading into his third throw in the discus ring on Thursday.

The Le Mars High School junior had been in the same situation before.

Vander Sluis scratched on his first two throws, but he was confident that he wasn’t going to foul on his third throw, which would have eliminated him from the competition.

Instead, Vander Sluis had a throw of 170 feet, 6 inches, on his third throw, and that throw ended up winning the Class 3A boys discus at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Vander Sluis knew he had to get a good throw in. It came down to the third and final throw.

So, Vander Sluis broke down his technique and made sure that he was balanced before releasing the disc.

“I tried to stay even with my body, wasn’t leaning and then, I let it fly and hoped for the best,” Vander Sluis said. “My balance was off and my first two steps were off. It wasn’t a bad throw, I was probably just a little nervous. I had to get over the fact that I was here.