State track notebook: VanderSluis wins Class 3A discus title

DES MOINES -- Brandon VanderSluis wasn’t concerned heading into his third throw in the discus ring on Thursday.
The Le Mars High School junior had been in the same situation before.
Vander Sluis scratched on his first two throws, but he was confident that he wasn’t going to foul on his third throw, which would have eliminated him from the competition.
Instead, Vander Sluis had a throw of 170 feet, 6 inches, on his third throw, and that throw ended up winning the Class 3A boys discus at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Vander Sluis knew he had to get a good throw in. It came down to the third and final throw.
So, Vander Sluis broke down his technique and made sure that he was balanced before releasing the disc.
“I tried to stay even with my body, wasn’t leaning and then, I let it fly and hoped for the best,” Vander Sluis said. “My balance was off and my first two steps were off. It wasn’t a bad throw, I was probably just a little nervous. I had to get over the fact that I was here.
“I have a lot of faith in myself,” Vander Sluis said. “That’s what I think. No matter in the outcome, you have to be proud of yourself.”
Vander Sluis pointed out that everything happens for a reason, and he knew he had to focus on the forward and not on the past.
That mindset helped Vander Sluis become the first Bulldogs thrower to win in the discus.
“I’m not amazed with the throw I had; I wish I was more consistent,” Vander Sluis said. “It was great to have a lot of family and friends and supporters. I know I had a lot of friends from back home supporting me, too.”
Vander Sluis needed that throw, too.
He advanced to the finals, and in his first throw in the finals, he threw 164-3.
Vander Sluis fouled on his final two throws.
<h4>DeJean off to strong start
Cooper DeJean set a strong tone to start his state track and field meet journey on Thursday.
DeJean, an OABCIG High School senior, won the Class 2A long jump competition with his first leap, which was 23 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
That was good for a winning margin of more than 17 inches, as Cardinal of Eldon’s Griffin Greiner was second at 22-1 3/4.
DeJean believed the biggest key to his success in the long jump pit was simplu having confidence.
During the middle of the season, DeJean said he struggled a little bit, even though he didn’t specifically say what he was struggling with.
He used his confidence to fight through those speed bumps.
“Toward the end of the year, I just got my confidence back,” DeJean said. “I just did my thing. I trusted my coaches. They helped me build my confidence back up in practice.”
DeJean knew he had to keep his legs fresh, which he showed in front of a good Drake Stadium crowd on Thursday.
DeJean’s next longest jump came on his third attempt, which was 22-9 3/4. He did not contest his last two jumps, pleased with the result off his first jump.
“It feels great in front of these fans after a year off to pull out a good jump,” DeJean said. “I think it was really important to get the nerves out of the way a little bit. It’s a good start to the weekend.”
DeJean wasn’t done there on Thursday.
Shortly after winning the long jump, DeJean hit the oval to run in the 200-meter preliminaries.
He’s the No. 1 seed in that event, and that proved to be true going in to the finals, as the Iowa football signee won his heat in 22.64 seconds.
Later in the afternoon, DeJean turned in the top time in the 100-meter dash among all state qualifiers, at 10.98. DeJean is also the No. 1 seed in the 100.
<h4>Other highlights
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ashton Verdoorn -- this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week -- placed seventh in the 400-meter dash (50.53 seconds) and 16th in the 200 prelims (23.25). In other SB-L action, Tylar Lutgen placed 21st in the 3A discus at 136-6.
Spirit Lake’s Qai Hussey had two top-6 finishes. His first placement was in the 2A 200 prelims, where he placed sixth with a time of 22.71. He’ll advance to the finals on Saturday.
Hussey also left Drake Stadium with a medal, as he finished fourth in the 400 at 49.51.
Caden LaFleur was the only Bishop Heelan boys competitor in action Thursday, and he placed sixth in the discus at 153 feet, 11 inches.
Hinton’s Tristan Lundy barely missed the top-10 in the 2A 400 at 52.07.
