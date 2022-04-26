'Track and field is coming back to life in Iowa:' Drake Relays getting back to normal

Drake Relays executive director Blake Boldon and the rest of the staff thought it put on a successful event in 2021, and now that those pandemic restrictions have been lifted, Boldon is confident that the 2022 edition will be even more special.

The Drake Relays begin on Wednesday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines with the decathlon and pentathlon with the high school and college events to be held closer to the weekend.

The Relays staff saw that their peers like the Texas Relays, the Penn Relays and the Mt. SAC Relays weren’t held in 2021, so that gave Drake to step up to the challenge.

“We knew based on our past success and all of the solutions we developed in 2021, that in 2022, despite whatever challenges might arise, we would be able to put together another world class meet,” said Boldon in an April 4 telephone interview. “So really until about March 1 or maybe mid-March, planning has felt a lot like 2019, 2020 all over again.”

According to Boldon, there are no social distancing, mask or vaccination requirements for athletes or fans to attend this year, as of the beginning of the month. There are also no crowd limits, as there were last year.

“Track and field is coming back to life in Iowa,” Boldon said.

There are some pre-pandemic rules and rituals that are returning to the event.

For starters, there will be no individual field events for the college division. Last year, the Relays opened up a division for small-college only schools, like the four Siouxland GPAC schools.

That doesn’t mean the whole meet is closed for Briar Cliff, Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern. All four of those schools will be well-represented throughout the week.

If a GPAC athlete wants to compete — for example, Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies — he or she will have to go against talent at the Division II or Division I levels.

Jefferies has been accepted to compete in the 200- and 400-meter dashes. He’s going to go up against runners from Iowa, Iowa State and other Power 5 programs around the country.

For Dordt, sophomore Payton Mauldin will get to run in the combined 800-meter race. Mauldin is the only NAIA runner in the 31-man field. There are a couple Division III and junior college runners in that mix, too.

Defenders senior Eden Winslow will have a chance to run with Division I runners in the women’s 10,000-meter race.

Northwestern’s James Gilbert will be one of two NAIA competitors in the combined long jump. There are 30 men, ranking from Nebraska to Kentucky, and from lower schools like Iowa Central and Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The other NAIA jumper in that field is Viterbo senior Justin Moore.

Morningside freshman Rylee Olson will get that same experience in the javelin throw, as she’ll go up against athletes from Nebraska and Notre Dame, for example.

Some of the relay races, however, will be small-college only, and the Siouxland is well-represented in that, too.

The Chargers’ men’s 4x100 meter relay team, for example, is in the college division. The Mustangs men’s and women’s 4x800 will go up against similar programs, too.

Morningside will also send its girls sprint medley and distance medley relays, while the men’s sprint medley relay will run on the Blue Oval, too.

Dordt also has a slew of relays it’ll compete in.

“They’ll have a chance to mix it up with the very top runners (and field events),” Boldon said.

South Sioux grad Nya Diew will also compete in the women’s discus. She is the area’s only local accepted entry in that race.

Bishop Heelan grad Amber Aesoph will also run in the 800 and the 1,500. She is currently a sophomore at Iowa.

South Dakota will also be well-represented at the Drake Relays. The Coyotes have three in the pole vault alone, led by Eerik Haamer. Sean McClellan and Tre Young will also vault for the Coyotes.

There are over 30 accepted entries from the Coyotes alone.

Chris Nilsen, who competed in college with the Coyotes, will return to the Relays this week. The 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist will go head-to-head against Sam Kendricks at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Decathlon, heptathlon return

For the first time since 2019, the heptathlon and decathlon return to the blue oval, and it’ll get things started on Wednesday.

The events take up the whole stadium throughout the first two days, and it’ll bring in elite athletes like Kip Janvrin and Clinton High School graduate Kurtis Brondyke, who also was a key to bringing Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham to Iowa State.

“This year's gonna be special,” Boldon said. “And really, it's been fun to see a lot of national level athletes expressing interest in our region.”

