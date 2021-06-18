UPDATED: Denied by Swiss court, Houlihan not in lineup at trials

Her uncertain status for the races threw the day leading into the start of trials into chaos.

USA Track and Field announced early Thursday that Houlihan would be allowed to run until she had exhausted all her appeals, which presumably included an appeal to the Swiss court. That brought a backlash from athletes and others who asked why an athlete who had received a ban from CAS, the ultimate authority in the sports world, was being allowed to race.

USATF and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee came back later in the day and said they would adhere to all antidoping rules. USATF explained that it didn't receive official notice of Houlihan's ban until late in the day, and therefore hadn't been in position to remove her from the lineup.

Meantime, Houlihan's team sent its appeal into the Swiss high court, asking for an injunction. While that request was denied, Houlihan said she would pursue the appeal once CAS issues its full decision.

“I am told that appeals of this kind are difficult to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail,” she said.