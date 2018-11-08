CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Corrina Timmermans was only a baby when Unity Christian made its last appearance in the 2A state volleyball finals.
Her mother wasn’t coaching when Unity Christian, then coached by Janna (Bouma) Van Donge faced Western Christian in a five-game thriller back in 2001. Patty Timmermans was raising a young family, Corrina the youngest.
“2001 … that’s the year Corrina was born,” said Coach Timmermans, whose fourth-seeded Unity Christian squad advanced to the 2A state finals and Friday afternoon’s 4:45 match-up against Western Christian following a 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18 win over top-seeded Dyersville Beckman Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.