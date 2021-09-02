US Open Lookahead: Osaka takes Slam win streak to 3rd round

Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Fernandez was one of five teenagers to reach the second round. Osaka, the defending champion, is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam trophy. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and the three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013, 2020) takes on Garbiñe Muguruza in a showdown between two women with two Slam titles apiece. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, faces Pablo Andújar. Medvedev is trying to take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title. He’s yet to drop a set. Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk in a match between two of the five qualifiers who reached the third round.