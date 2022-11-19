Van Meter takes 1A crown over West Sioux

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Too quick, too many athletes and too many broken coverages.

West Sioux's football team came into Friday afternoon's Class 1A championship hungry for revenge on Van Meter after last season’s 17-14 heartbreaker in the title game.

Even with a reloaded offensive and defensive unit, the Falcons came up short again.

The top-ranked Bulldogs totaled five touchdowns, two of them pick-sixes, as they routed the Falcons 35-7 inside the UNI-Dome to claim their second straight 1A championship.

Form the opening drive, West Sioux (11-2) trailed.

Van Meter marched 88-yards on 13 plays on the first drive of the day, nickeling and diming its way to the end zone. Bulldogs QB Ben Gilliland found a wide open Carter Durflinger for 18-yards and the score.

A pair of Falcon defenders collided which resulted in Durflinger being open. In the second half, another busted coverage allowed Ayden Netten on a slant route to go untouched for 61-yards to put Van Meter up 28-7.

Netten and John Braun each had interception returns for touchdowns. Netten picked off an underthrown ball from Wiggins intended for Carter Bultman and raced down the sideline 55-yards.

Braun dashed 43-yards to make it a four score game that iced the victory and championship celebration.

West Sioux's best drive in the first half resulted in zero points.

It marched to get to the Bulldogs 40-yard line and on third and nine from their 35-yard line, Wiggins heaved it into triple coverage that was picked off by Will Gordon.

Then on a 16-play drive that started at the Falcons 25-yard line, Wiggins threw his final interception that Gilliland snared.

Wiggins, after being pinpoint accurate in the semifinals over Underwood, finished 20-of-31 for 127 yards. Bultman and Wiggins combined for 85 rushing yards while three receivers finished with 35-plus yards for the Falcons.

West Sioux's only score was a 2-yard pass from Bultman to tight end Mason Coppock. Bultman lined up in a deep wildcat spot, tucked it, then pulled it back to find Coppock in the end zone.

Van Meter went 2-for-2 on scoring drives in the opening half as Gilliland capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive with a five-yard plunge to make it 14-0, which was the halftime score. It was a dominant first half by the Bulldogs.

They ran 34 offensive plays to West Sioux's 18 and had an 11-3 advantage in first downs.

Gilliland scored three total touchdowns on over 200 yards of total offense. He had just seven completions while Ben Gordon led the rushing attack with 73 yards on 20 carries.