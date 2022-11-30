24 teams set to play in NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City, here's a look at all of them

SIOUX CITY – Twenty-four colleges from around the country will compete for a NAIA national volleyball championship over the next week in Sioux City.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament opens Wednesday in the Tyson Events Center.

First serves for eight pools of three teams each start at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The top team from each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on Saturday. After a day of rest, the semi-finals will be played on Monday. The championship match on Tuesday night will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist returns to the title, including the last two other champions: Marian (Ind.) and Park (Mo.).

Top pool seeds went to Missouri Baptist, Jamestown (N.D.), Concordia (Neb.), Midland (Neb.), Dakota Wesleyan (Neb.), Northwestern (Iowa), Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore).

Here is a look at the teams in each pool.

POOL A

Eastern Oregon

Nickname: Mountaineers

Pool seed: 1

Record: 31-2

Notes: Top-ranked Eastern Oregon, the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season and tournament champions, suffered its only loss of the season to fellow NAIA national tournament qualifier Corban in October. The Mountaineers avenged the defeat in the CCC tournament final in a five-set thriller.

Player to watch: Senior middle hitter Cambree Scott, a NAIA All-American and first-team all-CCC selection for four straight year, is arguably the nation's best defender at the net, leading the country in blocks per set with 1.39 on her way to a total of 142 blocks on the season.

Cornerstone (Mich.)

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Pool seed: 2

Record: 33-3

Notes: The Golden Eagles, the Wolverine–Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions, are on a 33-game winning streak.

Player to watch: Senior Patsy Morris, the WHAC Player of the Year and Libero of the Year, came up with 824 digs, a conference-leading 5.91 digs per set.

Saint Xavier

Mascot: Cougars

Pool seed: 3

Record: 24-8

Notes: The Cougars, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions, have a 1-2 record against ranked opponents.

Player to watch: Senior Molly Hackett led the team with 421 kills, or 3.29 per set.

POOL B

Jamestown

Nickname: Jimmies

Pool seed: 1

Conference: GPAC

Record: 32-2

Notes: No. 2 ranked Jamestown, the regular season and GPAC tournament champions, advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 NAIA tournament, suffering their first loss of the season to Park.

Players to watch. Kalli Hegerle, the GPAC Player of the Year, led the team with 683 assists, was second with 355 kills and 39 service aces and ranked third in blocks with 72. Ellie Holen, the GPAC Libero of the Year, has a team-high 708 digs, ranking fifth in the NAIA.

College of Saint Mary (Neb.)

Nickname: Flames

Pool seed: 2

Record: 20-8

Notes: No. 15 ranked Saint Mary’s finished sixth in the GPAC with a 9-7 record. All of the Flames losses came against other teams in the GPAC, which has 7 schools in the national tournament in Sioux City.

Players to watch: Junior Rachel Cushing, who earned All-GPAC first team honors for the third straight year, recorded a team-leading 608 digs this season, an average of 6.27 per set.

Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Nickname: Battlin’ Bears

Pool seed: 3

Record: 21-14

Notes: The Battlin’ Bears finished second in the regular season to Montana Tech in the Frontier Conference, but won the postseason tourney to earn a NAIA tournament bid.

Players to watch: Senior libero Ayla Embry, a repeat selection as Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 870 digs.

POOL C

Midland (Neb.)

Nickname: Warriors

Pool seed: 1

Record: 26-4

Notes: No. 3 ranked Midland finished runner up in the GPAC with a 14-2 record, a game behind regular season champion Jamestown.

Player to watch: Hope Leimbach, a NAIA first-team All-American and a two-time GPAC Setter of the Year, recorded 1,282 assists this season, an average of 11.98 per set.

Bellevue (Neb.)

Nickname: Bruins

Pool seed: 2

Record: 27-7

Notes: No. 14-ranked Bellevue and Viterbo shared the North Star Athletic Association regular season crown with identical 13-1 records. Viterbo, which also qualified for the NAIA tournament in Sioux City, beat the Bruins to win the conference tournament.

Player to watch: Senior setter Olivia Galas, the North Star Player of the Year, had 1,301 assists this season, an average of 10.93 per set.

Westmont (Calif.)

Nickname: Warriors

Pool seed: 3

Record: 23-6

Notes: This will be Westmont’s final trip to Sioux City for the NAIA national volleyball tournament. The Warriors will begin a three-year transition to competing at the NCAA Division II level as a member of the Pacific West Conference in the 2023-24 athletic year.

Player to watch: Senior outside hitter Lexi Malone, a first-team all-Golden State Athletic Conference selection for the third consecutive season, posted the single-best attack percentage in the GSAC, hitting at a career-best mark of .322, which was 37 points higher than the next-highest clip.

POOL D

Concordia (Neb.)

Nickname: Bulldogs

Pool seed: 1

Record: 12-4

Notes: No. 4 ranked Concordia finished third in the GPAC with a 12-4 record. The Bulldogs only losses were to GPAC rivals Jamestown, Dakota Wesleyan and Midland (twice), all of which also will be competing in Sioux City this week.

Player to watch: Camryn Opfer has been a key figure on four straight teams that qualified for the national tournament in Sioux City, landing on the 2021 All-Tournament team. The junior outside hitter has achieved career totals of 1,227 kills, 1,277 digs, 168 blocks and 61 aces.

Park (Mo.)

Nickname: Pirates

Pool seed: 2

Record: 27-5

Notes: Park lost to Missouri Baptist in the 2021 national tournament championship game in Sioux City. This season, Park tied with MidAmerica Nazarene for the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular season crown with identical 18-1 marks. The Pirates handed MidAmerica Nazarene, which also advanced to the NAIA national tournament, their only loss of the season.

Player to watch: Senior Malaina Hensely, the Heart of America Player of the Year, recorded 327 kills, 371 digs, 42 total blocks, 39 service aces, and 11 double-doubles in kills and digs.

Hastings (Neb.)

Pool seed: 3

Record: 20-13

Notes: Unranked Hastings finished seventh in the GPAC with a 8-8 record.

Player to watch: Sophomore libero Miriam Miller, a second-team All-GPAC selection, led the team with 620 digs, an average of 5.04 per set.

POOL E

Corban (Oregon)

Nickname: Warriors

Pool seed: 1

Record: 29-4

Notes: Corban finished a game behind fellow NAIA national tournament qualifier Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season, with a 20-2 record. The Warriors won the postseason conference tournament with a five-set thriller over Eastern Oregon.

Players to watch: Senior outside hitter Avari Ridgway was a 2021 All-NAIA Tournament Team selection. Ridgway, the 2021 CCC Player of the Year, and sophomore Rylee Troutman, the 2022 conference Player of the Year, led a powerful attack for the Warriors this season, with both players recording double-doubles in kills and digs in their three-set sweep of Benedictine in the NAIA opening round.

Taylor (Ind.)

Nickname: Trojans

Pool seed: 2

Record: 31-5

Notes: No. 11-ranked Taylor won the Crossroads League Conference regular season title with a 16-2 record and also the conference tournament championship, beating NAIA national qualifier Marian in the championship game in four sets.

Player to watch: Senior outside hitter Ryan Czemiak, the Crossroads Player of the Year, led the NAIA in hitting percentage with a regular season mark of .400.

Bethel (Ind.)

Nickname: Pilots

Pool seed: 3

Record: 21-11

Notes: Unranked Bethel, which finished fourth in the Crossroads League with a 12-6 record, received an at-large bid to the NAIA tournament and upset No. 22 ranked Columbia (S.C.) in three sets on the road in the opening round of the tournament.

Player to watch: Junior middle blocker Maddy Payne led Bethel with 270 kills and 138 blocks.

POOL F

Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

Nickname: Tigers

Pool seed: 1

Record: 23-7

Notes: No. 6 ranked Dakota Wesleyan finished 11-5 in the GPAC, behind No. 2 Jamestown, No. 3 Midland and No. 4 Concordia and tied with No. 8 Northwestern.

Player to watch: Madline Else, a senior setter from Holstein, Iowa, was a first-team All-GPAC selection, posting 1,277 assists through her first 29 matches.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Nickname: Pioneers

Pool seed: 2

Record: 29-1

Notes: No. 10 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene’s only loss of the season was to Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Park (Mo.), which also advanced to the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City. The two teams tied for the regular season crown with 18-1 marks.

Player to watch: Setter Katrina Davis has 987 assists and also leads the team in ace serves with 43.

Southern Oregon

Nickname: Raiders

Pool seed: 3

Record: 22-10

Notes: SOC is making its 11th appearance at the NAIA national tournament final site in Sioux City. The Warriors, who won the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament title, have won 13 of their last 14 matches.

Player to watch: Hailey Van Well, SOU's two-time all-conference outside hitter, turned in season-highs of 19 kills and 15 digs in the Raiders opening round NAIA tournament victory over William Jessup (Calif.)

POOL G

Missouri Baptist

Nickname: Spartans

Pool seed: 1

Record: 30-3

Notes: Missouri Baptist, the two-time defending champions, features a number of international players from Europe and South America. The roster also includes players closer to the school’s home base in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Player to watch: Junior middle blocker Sara Klunder, the American Midwest Conference Player of the Year, leads the Spartans in kills (283) and blocks (79) and ranks 2nd in the NAIA in hitting percentage (.393).

Viterbo (Wisc.)

Nickname: V-Hawks

Pool seed: 2

Record: 29-7

Notes: No. 9 ranked Viterbro earned an automatic bid into the national tournament after winning the North Star Athletic Association Conference Tournament, and advanced to Sioux City after winning their opening round match against Point Park University (Pa.)

Player to watch: Jada Mitchell was named the NSAA Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. The middle hitter from New Abin, Iowa recorded 296 kills and 109 blocks this season.

Columbia (Mo.)

Nickname: Cougars

Pool seed: 3

Record: 27-10

Notes: No. 16-ranked Columbia College won the regular season American Midwest Conference title with a 10-0 record, a game ahead of two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist. The Cougars lost to Missouri Valley in the AMC conference tournament championship game.

Player to watch: Setter Luisa Ferreira had a team-leading 1,368 assists and 446 digs.

POOL H

Northwestern (Iowa)

Nickname: Red Raiders

Pool seed: 1

Record: 22-7

Notes: Northwestern advanced to the quarterfinals in the 2021 national tournament, before falling in four sets to Missouri Baptist, which has won the last two national championships.

Players to watch: Senior middle hitter Bekah Horstman has been a force all season long, leading the GPAC with 1.33 blocks per set, and third in total blocks (130).

SAGU (Texas)

Nickname: Lady Lions

Pool seed: 2

Record: 33-0

Notes: Southwestern Assemblies of God University, commonly known as SAGU, is making its first appearance at the NAIA national volleyball final site in Sioux City.

Player to watch: Senior Emma Tompkins earned the SAC Most Valuable Player and Attacker of the Year awards. The junior middle blocker posted 3.07 kills, 1.07 blocks and 0.26 aces a set, with a .318 hitting percentage.

Marian (Ind.)

Nickname: Knights

Pool seed: 3

Record: 24-6

Notes: Marian advanced to the semi-finals in last year’s national tournament, bowing out to eventual national champion Missouri Baptist.

Player to watch: Middle hitter Averi Lanman’s 1.25 blocks per set ranks ninth in the NAIA.